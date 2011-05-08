The Bomb-Itty Of Errors
The Milwaukee Rep takes a stab at hip-hop with its production of the fast-paced, Shakespeare-lampooning Bomb-itty of Errors , nearly all of which is told in rhyming rap lyrics. As in the original story, the show focuses on two sets of more
May 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
An Imperfect Ricochet Genre Fusion at the Stackner
A strange and imperfect fusion of Shakespeare and hip-hop, The Bomb-itty of Errors is a satisfactorily bizarre evening at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Havign debuted elsewhere a little while back, the retro hip-hop re-telling of Shakespeare’s A C.. more
Mar 24, 2011 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Old-School Drama Meets Old-School Hip-Hop in Rep's 'Bomb-itty of Errors'
Given the fact that hip-hop has been around for about 40 years now, it's surprising that a show like The Bomb-itty of Errors didn't debut until the 2000s. It seems like a hip-hop adaptation of Shakespeare should have happened decades ago. A... more
Mar 16, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
