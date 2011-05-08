RSS

The Bomb-Itty Of Errors

blogimage14764.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep takes a stab at hip-hop with its production of the fast-paced, Shakespeare-lampooning Bomb-itty of Errors , nearly all of which is told in rhyming rap lyrics. As in the original story, the show focuses on two sets of more

May 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14629.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep takes a stab at hip-hop with its production of the fast-paced, Shakespeare-lampooning Bomb-itty of Errors , nearly all of which is told in rhyming rap lyrics. As in the original story, the show focuses on two sets of more

Apr 26, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14566.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep takes a stab at hip-hop with its production of the fast-paced, Shakespeare-lampooning Bomb-itty of Errors , nearly all of which is told in rhyming rap lyrics. As in the original story, the show focuses on two sets of more

Apr 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14496.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep takes a stab at hip-hop with its production of the fast-paced, Shakespeare-lampooning Bomb-itty of Errors , nearly all of which is told in rhyming rap lyrics. As in the original story, the show focuses on two sets of more

Apr 14, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14438.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep takes a stab at hip-hop with its production of the fast-paced, Shakespeare-lampooning Bomb-itty of Errors , nearly all of which is told in rhyming rap lyrics. As in the original story, the show focuses on two sets of more

Apr 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14384.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep takes a stab at hip-hop with its production of the fast-paced, Shakespeare-lampooning Bomb-itty of Errors , nearly all of which is told in rhyming rap lyrics. As in the original story, the show focuses on two sets of more

Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14350.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep takes a stab at hip-hop with its production of the fast-paced, Shakespeare-lampooning Bomb-itty of Errors , nearly all of which is told in rhyming rap lyrics. As in the original story, the show focuses on two sets of more

Apr 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14337.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep takes a stab at hip-hop with its production of the fast-paced, Shakespeare-lampooning Bomb-itty of Errors , nearly all of which is told in rhyming rap lyrics. As in the original story, the show focuses on two sets of more

Mar 31, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A strange and imperfect fusion of Shakespeare and hip-hop, The Bomb-itty of Errors is a satisfactorily bizarre evening at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Havign debuted elsewhere a little while back, the retro hip-hop re-telling of Shakespeare’s A C.. more

Mar 24, 2011 4:26 PM Theater

Given the fact that hip-hop has been around for about 40 years now, it's surprising that a show like The Bomb-itty of Errors didn't debut until the 2000s. It seems like a hip-hop adaptation of Shakespeare should have happened decades ago. A... more

Mar 16, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage6663.jpe

In a sign that phony Gokey-mania may be biting the dust, tonight’s free Danny Gokey concert at the Riverside Theater, an appearance in support of his Sophia’s Heart Foundation charity, hasn’t attracted the screaming headlines that his fr more

May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES