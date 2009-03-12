Book Previews
Interview: Debra Brehmer Reflects on "Men in Suits"
Debra Brehmer's petite Portrait Society Gallery expands on the 5th Floor of the Marshall Building in the Historic Third Ward. Once a one room gallery Brehmer established two years ago, today the Portrait Society fills three rooms on t.. more
Mar 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Congrats to Prince
There aren't words for what I think of Prince Fielder since he'sstepped up in the past week or so. People have talked about his loss ofpower, his lack of leadership and a whole lot of other demeaningqualities, but I feel like this week's perfor.. more
Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Day Two: Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Comedy Festival
Aug 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Return to Russia
As Russia shakesoff the torpor of the ’90s and resumes its place as an economic pow Volk’s Shadow ,Books more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
The Right to Return
Forsome, the adage “home is where the heart is” is a hackneyed platitu TheLemon Tree ,Books more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Humor and Pathos
Fora writer, relating the immigrant experience without patronizing or perplexingt Funnyin Farsi ,Books more
May 5, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Brady Street Lives
Brady Streethas a well-established reputation as one of Milwaukee’s most excitinga What does being a jeweler mean to you? ,Books more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Fantastic Fiction
Whether exploringthe constructs of an overwrought imagination or the disorientingresults View From the Seventh Layer ,Books more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books