Book Previews

Debra Brehmer's petite Portrait Society Gallery expands on the 5th Floor of the Marshall Building in the Historic Third Ward. Once a one room gallery Brehmer established two years ago, today the Portrait Society fills three rooms on t.. more

Mar 12, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

There aren't words for what I think of Prince Fielder since he'sstepped up in the past week or so. People have talked about his loss ofpower, his lack of leadership and a whole lot of other demeaningqualities, but I feel like this week's perfor.. more

Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Aug 9, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

As Russia shakesoff the torpor of the ’90s and resumes its place as an economic pow Volk’s Shadow ,Books more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Books

  Forsome, the adage “home is where the heart is” is a hackneyed platitu TheLemon Tree ,Books more

May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Books

  Fora writer, relating the immigrant experience without patronizing or perplexingt Funnyin Farsi ,Books more

May 5, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Brady Streethas a well-established reputation as one of Milwaukee’s most excitinga What does being a jeweler mean to you? ,Books more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Whether exploringthe constructs of an overwrought imagination or the disorientingresults View From the Seventh Layer ,Books more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Books

