Subversives: The FBI’s War on Student Radicals, and Reagan’s Rise to Power (Farrar, Straus, Giroux) by Seth Rosenfeld
Award-winning investigative reporter Seth Rosenfeld examines the little known secret understanding between J. Edgar Hoover and California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Rosenfeld explains the collusion’s connection to the heavy more
Jan 17, 2013 4:27 PM David Luhrssen Books
‘Building Taliesin’ Shares New Insights
"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more
Nov 19, 2012 6:50 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Tarlach Debuts With Dark Age ‘Plaguewalker’
Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:53 PM Paul Mccomas Books
Characters Drive ‘The Lighthouse Road’
Set along the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn., The Lighthouse Road by Peter Geye recreates life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as it tells the tale of backwoods logging and bootlegging through tragic characters... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:41 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Cousineau Reveals ‘Treasure Chest of Remarkable Words’
San Francisco-based Phil Cousineau has 15 documentary screenwriting credits, beginning in 1987 with The Hero’s Journey, focusing on his mentor Joseph Campbell and predating the Bill Moyers series of Campbell interviews... more
Sep 20, 2012 1:21 PM Jeff Poniewaz Books
Wisconsin Farm Lore: Kicking Cows, Giant Pumpkins & Other Tales From the Back Forty (The History Press), by Martin Hintz
Farming has been part of the Badger State since before it was a state. With Wisconsin Farm Lore, prolific Milwaukee author, gentleman farmer and Shepherd Express contributor Martin Hintz compiles... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Evison's Inspiring 'Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving'
In Jonathan Evison's The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving, we are introduced to Benjamin Benjamin, a character at the end of his rope. Benjamin has had a rash of bad luck, including the loss of his wife, his family and his livelihood. Wit... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Sean Chercover's Thrilling 'Trinity Game'
Sean Chercover, author of the Chicago-based thrillers Big City, Bad Blood and Trigger City, brings readers a new crime drama that mixes mystery and intrigue with unpredictable twists and fascinating plotlines. The Trinity Game, full of hear... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Berney's Wild, Twisting 'Whiplash River'
Charles “Shake” Bouchon thought that escaping to exotic Belize and opening a small restaurant on the beach would be the perfect way to leave behind his life of crime. However, trouble seems to follow Shake, the lead character in Lou Berney.... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Stocke, Brenner Discuss 'Love Affair With Turkey'
Milwaukee-born Joy Stocke and Michigan native Angie Brenner met on the balcony of a guesthouse on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. After discovering a shared love of travel, history, cuisine and literature, they began a 10-year journey... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Linda Burg's Little Read Book
Charmingly situated in the village of Wauwatosa, The Little Read Book (7603 W. State St.) has survived the rise and fall of big-box booksellers, endured the behemoth of Amazon.com and withstood the ever-shortening attention spans... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Matthew Flynn's Fast, Funny 'Pryme Knumber'
Local author Matthew Flynn pits Milwaukee versus Washington in the fast-paced, funny novel Pryme Knumber. Fifteen-year-old Bernie Weber is just an ordinary high-school student until he is discovered by the CIA, Washington and Yale for his..... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Discover Rosenblum's 'Herself When She's Missing'
In Herself When She's Missing, local author Sarah Terez Rosenblum paints a portrait of a tumultuous female relationship that involves mid-20s protagonist Andrea and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jordan. Through clever metaphors... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee Hosts Midwest Small Press Festival
The first Midwest Small Press Festival will be held in Milwaukee from June 1-3. This innovative event aims to celebrate regional accomplishments in the growing small-press movement and serve as an avenue to share literary works. Opening-nig... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Growing Power's Will Allen Sparks 'Good Food Revolution'
Growing Power began in 1993 as a program that offered inner-city Milwaukee teens an opportunity to work by growing food for their community. Since then, Growing Power has received national attention for its efforts and expanded into one of ... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Lady Elgin: RISING TIDE at Kohler Arts
150 years ago, a colossal shipwreck profoundly affected the city of Milwaukee. Roughly 300 people died. It is said that 1,000 were orphaned by the sinking. Last September, on the 150th anniversary of the sinking, there was a staged reading of a .. more
Jun 21, 2011 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater