Boozy Bard

wilsoncenterguitarfest.jpg.jpe

Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center will resound with the sounds of guitar strings in their annual Guitar Festival; Boozy Bard offers their own inimitable take on Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well; and Bad Example Productions pres... more

Aug 1, 2017 12:52 PM Performing Arts Weekly

pawmyso.jpg.jpe

Memories Dinner Theater cooks up A Crock of Schnitzel, Boozy Bard sticks it to Julius Caesar, and we wish “Bon Voyage!" to the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra as it departs for Argentina and Uruguay—but not before the MYSO performs tw... more

Jul 3, 2017 11:01 AM Performing Arts Weekly

winters tale pabst.jpg.jpe

Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale is a bit of a mess. Three acts of intense drama open for two acts of comedy with a happy ending. It’s as though a couple of different plays half-finished plays got sutured together by some producer who had not.. more

Jul 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

raw tempest.jpg.jpe

They’re referring to it as a “wacky beach romp.” Next month, Boozy Bard presents a Shakespeare Raw staging of The Tempest. The Shakespeare Raw approach focusses on the fun end of Shakespeare without worrying about all the tedious pretension tha.. more

Jun 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12495198_416909195172247_4004319425028674223_n.jpg.jpe

Raw Hamlet

Hamlet has been staged countless times over the course of the past 400 years or so since it was written. People have agonized over every possible angle of every possible line. The tragedy contains one of the single most beautiful soliloquies.. more

Mar 6, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Early next month Shakespeare Raw presents the first of two October opportunities to hang out with one of the most legendary tragic figures in the history of drama as it stages Macbeth. UWM Theatre will be staging it’s near future vision of t.. more

Sep 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Midway through next month Boozy Bard presents Shakespeare Raw: Merchant of Venice at the Best Place Tavern. The idea is simple: a group of actors familiarize themselves with a play--in this case, Merchant of Venice --a moneylending drama w.. more

Aug 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_boozybardsjuliuscaesar_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images / Maggie Vaughn - Shepherd Express

One of two local alcohol-infused Shakespeare companies to have recently debuted in Milwaukee, Boozy Bard continues a drunken exploration of the most acclaimed works of drama with a production of The Tragedy of Julius Caesar. This one works on mult.. more

Feb 25, 2015 6:50 PM Theater

In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The more

Oct 1, 2014 3:08 PM Theater

blogimage12948.jpe

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim aren’t cartoons, but they are the stars on the Cartoon Network, filling late-night airtime with “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!,” a surreal sketch comedy show. With the poorly lit sets and sad more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12880.jpe

Even after boogie-woogie pianist/voodoo-R&B musician Dr. John hypnotized his own cult following in the late ’60s, he never gave up his side career as a session player for the stars. He continued recording with the likes of B.B. King, Ringo more

Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Africa is a large continent with many nations, so talking about African food is similar to speaking of European food (do you mean fish and chips or pasta?). Ethiopian Cottage is a fine representative of the food of East Africa, where injera... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage12074.jpe

On Sept. 14, voters in the Democratic primary will select the running mate for the party’s nominee for governor, presumed to be Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. The selection of the lieutenant governor will shape the strength and focus of the t... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Is this a bad year for incumbents—especially Democratic incumbents?Voters on the southwest side of Milwaukee and Greenfield will decide that question on Sept. 14, when 27-year incumbent Rep. Peggy Krusick faces newcomer Scott Dettman. Krusi... more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage11290.jpe

To the cynical, “American intelligence” is an oxymoron, given the apparent failure of the CIA and other agencies to assess the weakness of the Soviet Union, the probable outcome of Vietnam, the likelihood of 911. Onetime CIA analyst and Col... more

Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Books

