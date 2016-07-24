RSS

The Boss

jake revolver.jpg.jpe

Early next month, Matthew Konkel brings his detective noir spoof to West Allis as Inspiration Studios presents Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent to the stage early next month. Konkel’s blend of Dashiell Hammett/Raymond Chandler shtick .. more

Jul 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Although the screenplay of The Boss is only sporadically funny (and is sometimes aggressively unfunny), Melissa McCarthy’s characterization of Trumpian Michelle Darnelle makes a memorable spectacle out of the “greed is good” ethos and sh... more

Apr 12, 2016 5:05 PM Film Reviews

art_blog2.jpg.jpe

"Hard Work." is about connecting the mind and body in one effort to reach the best conclusion and the risks taken if mind and body remain separate, despite the best efforts of those involved. Inspired by the long corrupted construction of the Tr.. more

Mar 2, 2015 10:36 PM Visual Arts

blogimage12952.jpe

The pressure was on after Born to Run. Bruce Springsteen was the first rock artist to simultaneously fill the covers of Time and Newsweek, drawing FM airplay and charges of hype from cynics suspicious of his abrupt rise from local hero to n... more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11326.jpe

A visit to the great Northwoods of Wisconsin is an annual summer trip for many locals, and no journey into the state’s sprawling forests would be complete without a sighting of Paul Bunyan, the lumberjack of lore and one of America’s most-r... more

Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage3530.jpe

   Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have easily and routinely filled concert venues like the Bradley Center with their thunderous rock 'n' roll, but Saturday's performance at Veterans Pa,None more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES