Boston Camerata
Celebrating Christmas Early
The Early Music Now December concert has become a wonderful local tradition. An audience of 600 gathered Saturday evening in the acoustically pleasing St. Joseph Center Chapel to hear The Boston Camerata, joined more
Dec 14, 2012 3:10 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Early Music Now’s Medieval Christmas
Early Music Now marks the holiday season with “A Medieval Christmas” featuring the Boston Camerata and the Milwaukee Choral Artists. The concert traces the transformation of the Christmas story from the 10th through more
Dec 5, 2012 11:25 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Ensemble Caprice Brings ‘Salsa Baroque’ to Milwaukee
Early Music Now (EMN) begins its 26th season with the spicy dance rhythms of Ensemble Caprice’s “Salsa Baroque,” a program of music by Latin American and Spanish Baroque composers... more
Oct 2, 2012 9:55 AM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature