Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre
Juggling Jobs and a Baby
Boulevard Theatre ends its season with a thought-provoking look at class differences, “the price” of status and the sacrifices made in trying to balance work and family in Living Out. Lisa Loomer’s play centering on a nanny more
May 8, 2013 2:18 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Romance at the Boulevard
The Boulevard Theatre's intimate stage plays host to romantic comedy once more as artistic director Mark Bucher stages the Milwaukee premier of Joe DiPietro's The Last Romance. Michael Weber is slightly inert as Ralph, a widower more
Feb 27, 2013 3:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Conversations in Hell
The Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre stages George Bernard Shaw's Don Juan in Hell without any formal costuming or set design. The production focuses a conversation in hell between the legendary lover Don Juan more
Nov 20, 2012 12:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Growing Theater Scene
Milwaukee is a great theater town. Below is a guide to a dozen theater companies that offer four or more productions a year. Some shows will be serious, others whimsical, but all are worth consideration. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature