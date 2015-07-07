Boyd Mccamish
Scott Walker’s ‘Shame’ Budgets Are Nothing New
When Gov. Scott Walker released his 2015-2017 state budget in February, he had hoped to have the state Legislature sign off on it early so that he could spend all of his time campaigning in other states as a Republican presidential contende... more
Jul 7, 2015 10:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 14 Comments
Abele Still Demands the County Renege on Its Contracts with Retirees
In April 2014, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele sent a letter to more than 200 Milwaukee County retirees warning them that their pension payments weren’t valid and that he would take back any money they’ve been overpaid. Now, Abele is... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
County Pensioners Still in Limbo
Five months after being warned that their pension payouts were in legal limbo and needed to be paid back to the county, Milwaukee County retirees are no closer to more
Sep 10, 2014 2:35 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Exclusive: Milwaukee County Zoo Food, Catering and Retail Concessions May Be Privatized
With no public discussion, the Milwaukee County Zoo offered a request for proposals (RFP) to operate and manage its lucrative food service, catering and retail operations more
Aug 20, 2014 1:18 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments