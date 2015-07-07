RSS

Boyd Mccamish

walker_1.jpg.jpe

When Gov. Scott Walker released his 2015-2017 state budget in February, he had hoped to have the state Legislature sign off on it early so that he could spend all of his time campaigning in other states as a Republican presidential contende... more

Jul 7, 2015 10:48 PM Expresso 14 Comments

news_pension_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

In April 2014, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele sent a letter to more than 200 Milwaukee County retirees warning them that their pension payments weren’t valid and that he would take back any money they’ve been overpaid. Now, Abele is... more

Jan 20, 2015 10:16 PM News Features 11 Comments

transportation-meeting.jpg.jpe

Five months after being warned that their pension payouts were in legal limbo and needed to be paid back to the county, Milwaukee County retirees are no closer to more

Sep 10, 2014 2:35 AM News Features 1 Comments

110884-004-b66f21e4.jpg.jpe

With no public discussion, the Milwaukee County Zoo offered a request for proposals (RFP) to operate and manage its lucrative food service, catering and retail operations more

Aug 20, 2014 1:18 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES