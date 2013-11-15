The Boys Next Door
Marquette’s Deft Examination of ‘The Boys Next Door’
Marquette University admirably tackles a challenging comedy with its production of Tom Griffin’s The Boys Next Door. Set in Boston in the ’80s, it’s a comedy about men suffering from mental disabilities who live in a group home. They live o... more
Nov 15, 2013 5:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Real Brideshead
I have been a good sport about the 2008 feature film adaptation of Brideshead Revisited, both when it came to theaters last summer and to DVD last month. But now someone was nice enough to send me “Brideshead Revisited: 25th Anniversary Collector.. more
Feb 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Animal Collective Upgrade to Riverside Theater
Sure, it was impressive when the Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavillion cracked the Billboard Top 20 earlier this week, but perhaps a more telling indicator of the band's rising stock is their schedule May 19 concert in Milwaukee: It's be.. more
Jan 29, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Vital Source Ceases Printing, Plans Online Expansion
Jan 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Boys Next Door
The Sunset Playhouse’s latest production mines humor from one of the most unlikely, The Boys Next Door ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Boys Next Door
The Sunset Playhouse’s latest production mines humor from one of the most unlikely, The Boys Next Door ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bittersweet Comedy
SunsetPlayhouse tackles a tough challenge with its latest production, The Boys Nex The Boys Next Door ,Theater more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater 2 Comments
The Boys Next Door
The Sunset Playhouse’s latest production mines humor from one of the most unlikely, The Boys Next Door ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Complex Comedy
Tom Griffin’s comic drama The Boys Next Door brilliantly showcases a poignant The Boys Next Door ,Theater more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater