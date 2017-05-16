RSS

Bradley Foundation

How the threat of funding cutbacks by right-wing philanthropists threatens public discourse. more

May 16, 2017 4:37 PM My LGBTQ POV

Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:55 PM Expresso 29 Comments

Surprise. A transgender woman identifies as a woman, not as a violent male predator. If any transgender bathroom safety issue exists, it would more likely involve the danger to a transgender woman in a male restroom. more

May 31, 2016 4:17 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn’t have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr... more

Mar 4, 2015 1:23 AM Expresso 37 Comments

You could say that Scott Walker has beengood for Journal Communications. The man generates headlines and hits onits website. Charlie Sykes is his mouthpiece on WTMJ. And the nonstop politicalads since 2010 have been terrific for the bottom li.. more

Oct 30, 2014 9:49 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

Oct 28, 2014 7:41 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more

Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM News Features 19 Comments

The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more

Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced two stunning—but not surprising—decisions. The five conservative members ruled that some corporations are people more

Jul 3, 2014 8:58 PM Expresso 9 Comments

Recently unsealed John Doe court documents shed light on what prosecutors call a “criminal scheme” in which Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied dark-money more

Jul 2, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso 18 Comments

The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more

Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM News Features 3 Comments

Jun 19, 2014 4:38 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

If you believe in representative democracy, then last week was pretty brutal. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate campaign limits to federal candidates, which inevitably will do away with Wisconsin’s more

Apr 9, 2014 8:50 PM Expresso

The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more

Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Expresso

Janesville Congressman Paul Ryan is at it again. The alleged intellectual leader of the Republican Party is trying to find ways to look concerned about poor people at the same time he’s dismantling safety net more

Mar 20, 2014 5:46 PM Expresso

A clearer picture is emerging of a well-funded network of right-wing experts and think tanks that promote corporate interests in the media and state legislatures around the country more

Nov 27, 2013 1:03 AM News Features

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a high-rolling Alabama donor’s challenge to the federal limits on campaign donations to federal candidates. more

Oct 16, 2013 1:38 AM News Features

Drama has only increased in the weeks since the Milwaukee County board’s 13-5 vote to terminate the county’s top attorney, Kimberly Walker, hand-picked by County more

Jul 2, 2013 11:24 PM News Features

On Monday, a 14-4 supermajority of the Milwaukee County board overrode County Executive Chris Abele’s veto of their plan to reform county government at a local level. more

May 7, 2013 9:18 PM Expresso

