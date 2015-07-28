RSS

Brazilian

date night.jpg.jpe

Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Around MKE

automatic.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's AUTOMatic are masters of the kind of true-head hip-hop that completely proliferated the local rap scene for most of the '00s. Back then there were more rappers claiming to represent "real hip-hop" than there were being accused of makin.. more

May 29, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

jessieware-1.jpg.jpe

Rising British pop star Jessie Ware will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 9, the venue announced today. Ware, who last year released her debut album Devotion , a sleek and sophisticated collection of downtempo electronic-pop and.. more

Jun 25, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage11899.jpe

Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10330.jpe

Sabor (777 N. Water St.) is the only Brazilian restaurant in this area, let alone the only Brazilian churrascaria. Arrive hungry: For one price, you can gorge on grilled meats. Most are cuts of beef, but there are chicken, pork and lamb as ... more

Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage9369.jpe

It's a good lesson about the need for transparency.We cannot fully snuff out spin, and we NewYork Times' ,None more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Thougha number of Milwaukee restaurants have recently closed their doors,some areas of the city continue to show resilience. Take Walker’sPoint: A few months ago the shuttered Barossa reopened a,Dining Out more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage3100.jpe

Sabor,Milwaukee’s only Brazilian restaurant, is becoming a Downtown favoriteat lun Defense News ,Dining Out more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 11 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES