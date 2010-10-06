Brenly
Doug Melvin puts down Brenly rumors
From Journal-Sentinel's Tom Haudricourt's Twitter: "Brewers GM Doug Melvin just denied the report that Bob Brenly will be the next manger. Said he hasn't interviewed anybody. So false alarm." "Melvin had this to say about Brenly rumor: 'Unless som.. more
Oct 6, 2010 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers looking at Brenly?
Can't link Twitter from work, but 1250 AM's Doug Russell is reporting that a source says "Bob Brenly is close to agreeing to become the next Brewers Manager." Brenly in the past has compared Miller Park to minor league stadiums and two seasons a.. more
Oct 6, 2010 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Rumor Mill: Macha
umblings now indicate that Bob Brenly's interview wasn't so great and that former A's manager Ken Macha seems to be the frontrunner for the Brewers job. Rumors include that he has had 2 phone calls with Melvin since his interview. .. more
Oct 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers managerial rumors
A Cubs Blog, <a href="http://www.goatriders.org/bob-brenly-brewer-bround">Goat Riders of the Apocolypse</a>, is reporting that Bob Brenly has been offered the Brewers managerial job (from <a href="http://www.brewcrewball.com/">Brew Crew Ball</a>)... more
Oct 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
