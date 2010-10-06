RSS

Brenly

From Journal-Sentinel's Tom Haudricourt's Twitter: "Brewers GM Doug Melvin just denied the report that Bob Brenly will be the next manger. Said he hasn't interviewed anybody. So false alarm." "Melvin had this to say about Brenly rumor: 'Unless som.. more

Oct 6, 2010 3:39 PM More Sports

Can't link Twitter from work, but 1250 AM's Doug Russell is reporting that a source says "Bob Brenly is close to agreeing to become the next Brewers Manager."  Brenly in the past has compared Miller Park to minor league stadiums and two seasons a.. more

Oct 6, 2010 3:32 PM More Sports

blogimage5915.jpe

Charles Busch's cult comic-drama Die, Mommie, Die! is a tribute to the aging film divas of the 1960s, with humor that comes from its sheer campy style. The play will be the final Spiral Theatre production in Milwaukee before the company mov... more

Mar 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5916.jpe

To be sure, Kathleen Clark's Secrets of a Soccer Mom doesn't aspire to high art. Nevertheless it provides some insights into the solitary burdens of motherhood. The play revolves around three women taking part in a mother-son soccer match. ... more

Mar 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

umblings now indicate that Bob Brenly's interview wasn't so great and that former A's manager Ken Macha seems to be the frontrunner for the Brewers job. Rumors include that he has had 2 phone calls with Melvin since his interview. .. more

Oct 27, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

A Cubs Blog, <a href="http://www.goatriders.org/bob-brenly-brewer-bround">Goat Riders of the Apocolypse</a>, is reporting that Bob Brenly has been offered the Brewers managerial job (from <a href="http://www.brewcrewball.com/">Brew Crew Ball</a>)... more

Oct 24, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1802.jpe

It sounds like something thathappens in Baghdad or 1980s El Salvador— individu What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES