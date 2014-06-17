Brenna Kempf

RSS

Thisis what happens after the comic strip. The panels drain of their color. We onlysee the black outlines of panels. They're empty. They are a void of color. Onlythe concrete grey that seems to cover everything. The silhouettes of the emptycom.. more

Jun 17, 2014 5:00 PM Theater

Nov 6, 2013 2:37 AM Theater

This November, Pink Banana Theatre stages a production of a contemporary exploration into the nature of identity. In an increasingly complex world of social networking, personality and desire have become very liquid. Carlos Murrillo’s Dark ... more

Oct 30, 2013 2:19 AM Theater

William Inge's classic Bus Stop is a fun ensemble piece. It's light enough that one doesn't have to over-think it, but also deep enough to offer complexity for those interested in a bit more. The challenge for any production is to juggle th more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

