Brenna Kempf
Dog Sees God: A Splinter Group Lineup
Thisis what happens after the comic strip. The panels drain of their color. We onlysee the black outlines of panels. They're empty. They are a void of color. Onlythe concrete grey that seems to cover everything. The silhouettes of the emptycom.. more
Jun 17, 2014 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pink Banana’s Internet Drama
Carlos Murillo’s Dark Play or Stories for Boys is the type of story about social networking that has been circulating since the dawn of the Internet. An adolescent more
Nov 6, 2013 2:37 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Oct 30, 2013 2:19 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's 'Bus Stop' Keeps It Moving
William Inge's classic Bus Stop is a fun ensemble piece. It's light enough that one doesn't have to over-think it, but also deep enough to offer complexity for those interested in a bit more. The challenge for any production is to juggle th more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater