Brett Davis
Kelly Rindfleisch’s Ex-Boss, Brett Davis, Finally Leaves His Taxpayer-Funded Job
Well, at least one John Doe figure is no longer onthe public payroll. Brett Davis, Scott Walker’s preferred candidate forlieutenant governor, is leaving his position as the state’s Medicaid directoras of March 21 to work in the private sector.. more
Mar 12, 2014 8:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Was Kelly Rindfleisch Also Working for the Realtors Association?
Buried in the middle of the 16,172-page John Doedocument is a curious note sent by Jim Villa. Villa, at the time of the emails, was (and still is)the head of the powerful Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).Villa was Walker’s .. more
Feb 21, 2014 8:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Were John Doe Prosecutors Looking at Courthouse Cleaning Contract?
On Nov. 1, 2010, the John Doe prosecutors asked fora subpoena of Milwaukee County records apparently related to the contract for courthousecleaning in 2009, newly released documents show. Scott Walker privatized those services—and was ableto .. more
Feb 21, 2014 5:33 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
John Doe Defendant Kelly Rindfleisch Kept Her Ties to Scott Walker After Leaving Her County Job
Last week, Kelly Rindfleisch, Scott Walker’s deputy chief of staff when he was Milwaukee County executive, was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for working on Republican lieutenant governor more
Nov 28, 2012 3:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
An October Lombardi in Whitewater
As The Peninsula Players look to open their production of Lombardi just days before the beginning of the NFL season, an entirely different Vince Lombardi looks to come to Whitewater next month. John Pinero's impression of the legendary coach .. more
Sep 5, 2012 3:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Scott Walker, Meet John Doe
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has charged a handful of Gov. Scott Walker's past... more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 16 Comments
The John Doe Investigation: It Ain't Over
I just finished reading the two new criminal complaints filed by Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm against two Walker aides at the county, <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.wispolitics.com/index.iml?Article=259245\">Kelly Rindfleisch and Darl.. more
Jan 27, 2012 9:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
If Walker Didn't Know, His Campaign Sure Did
Jan 27, 2012 6:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Admirals vs. Rivermen
The Milwaukee Admirals invite fans to bring a pair of skates to today’s 4 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen for a free family skate after the game, or even better, invite them to bring their dog. As part of the Pedigree Dog Day Afternoo... more
Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Zazi Case Vindicates Justice
Before Najibullah Zazi is finally dispatched to a secure cellblock for good, it is important to remember how the taxi-driver-turned-terrorist was brought to justice—and why the critics who jeered his civilian prosecution were dead wrong. By... more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
The Music Business of ‘Selling Sounds’
David Suisman’s Selling Sounds (Harvard University Press) accurately and with remarkable insight traces the rise of the modern music industry at a time when it is at its downfall in ways unexpected. The book is ever so relevant, as we disco... more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Expresso
Privatizing Water Would Soak Consumers TheMilwaukee Common Council has backed off the city’s attempt to lease theMilwaukee Water Works to a private corporation as a way to generate revenue forthe cash-strapped but wat,Expresso more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Katie Musolff: Artist and Model
When artist Katie Musolff paints a portrait, she reveals both the physical and psychological characteristics of her subject. A number of these revelations will be on display at the Charles Allis Art Museum, which features this 2007 Forward ... more
Sep 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
A Party Is Not a Movement
Though the2006 and 2008 elections were billed as progressive movement successes, thestor TheNew York Times ,News Features more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments