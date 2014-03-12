RSS

Brett Davis

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Well, at least one John Doe figure is no longer onthe public payroll. Brett Davis, Scott Walker’s preferred candidate forlieutenant governor, is leaving his position as the state’s Medicaid directoras of March 21 to work in the private sector.. more

Mar 12, 2014 8:24 PM Daily Dose

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Buried in the middle of the 16,172-page John Doedocument is a curious note sent by Jim Villa. Villa, at the time of the emails, was (and still is)the head of the powerful Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).Villa was Walker’s .. more

Feb 21, 2014 8:06 PM Daily Dose

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

On Nov. 1, 2010, the John Doe prosecutors asked fora subpoena of Milwaukee County records apparently related to the contract for courthousecleaning in 2009, newly released documents show. Scott Walker privatized those services—and was ableto .. more

Feb 21, 2014 5:33 PM Daily Dose

walker-aide-ap120320016328_620x350.jpg.jpe

Last week, Kelly Rindfleisch, Scott Walker’s deputy chief of staff when he was Milwaukee County executive, was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for working on Republican lieutenant governor more

Nov 28, 2012 3:58 PM News Features

  As The Peninsula Players look to open their production of Lombardi just days before the beginning of the NFL season, an entirely different Vince Lombardi looks to come to Whitewater next month. John Pinero's impression of the legendary coach .. more

Sep 5, 2012 3:49 AM Theater

blogimage17717.jpe

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has charged a handful of Gov. Scott Walker's past... more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 16 Comments

blogimage7865.jpe

I just finished reading the two new criminal complaints filed by Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm against two Walker aides at the county, <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.wispolitics.com/index.iml?Article=259245\">Kelly Rindfleisch and Darl.. more

Jan 27, 2012 9:21 PM Daily Dose

blogimage7870.jpe

Jan 27, 2012 6:33 PM Expresso

blogimage10079.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals invite fans to bring a pair of skates to today’s 4 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen for a free family skate after the game, or even better, invite them to bring their dog. As part of the Pedigree Dog Day Afternoo... more

Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10009.jpe

Before Najibullah Zazi is finally dispatched to a secure cellblock for good, it is important to remember how the taxi-driver-turned-terrorist was brought to justice—and why the critics who jeered his civilian prosecution were dead wrong. By... more

Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage10011.jpe

David Suisman’s Selling Sounds (Harvard University Press) accurately and with remarkable insight traces the rise of the modern music industry at a time when it is at its downfall in ways unexpected. The book is ever so relevant, as we disco... more

Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage8593.jpe

Privatizing Water Would Soak Consumers TheMilwaukee Common Council has backed off the city’s attempt to lease theMilwaukee Water Works to a private corporation as a way to generate revenue forthe cash-strapped but wat,Expresso more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

When artist Katie Musolff paints a portrait, she reveals both the physical and psychological characteristics of her subject. A number of these revelations will be on display at the Charles Allis Art Museum, which features this 2007 Forward ... more

Sep 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Though the2006 and 2008 elections were billed as progressive movement successes, thestor TheNew York Times ,News Features more

Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

