Brewcity Bruisers Fifth Annivers

Comedy thrives on the unexpected. The unexpected is much more likely to happen with new, untested energies that need to periodically be freshened-up with strange new people. Milwaukee-based improv group Mojo Dojo is looking for new talent .. more

Feb 23, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Mojo Dojo recently did an improv comedy show called Milwaukee Secrets . Its special Valentine’s Day-themed performance is followed this month by something similar that’s rolling-in from out of town. PostSecret: The Show is alive theater pr.. more

Feb 21, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee’s hard-partying, ever-growing roller derby league the Brewcity Bruisers celebrates its fifth anniversary with a bash at Turner Hall Ballroom, featuring music from WMSE DJ Dori Zori and performances from three Milwaukee bands: indi... more

Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Of all the surviving members of The Doors, keyboardist Ray Manzarek has been the most eager to carry the band’s torch. Along with guitarist Robby Krieger, he’s toured extensively behind The Doors’ repertoire since 2002, and though Manzar more

Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

