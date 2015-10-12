Brewers Vs. Cardinals
Charles M. Schulz and the Art of Peanuts
Oct 12, 2015 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Saved By The Blue Ribbon
When I ask Joel to pick the mostinteresting thing that happened to him on December 28th, 2013, he feels theanswer is obvious.“Igot shot. By a bullet.” He pauses, grins, and adds, “From a gun.” Thatmarked the first and only time he ha.. more
PressureCast Ninety-Eight: Tony Hawk Pro Hater
How Bad is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We’ll Tell You.AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more
Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Ragtime With DSHA
Themid-1990s musical Ragtime was an exploration into the lives ofthree different cultures in America at the dawn of the 20th century. Themusical concerns itself with an African American family, a group of immigrantsfrom Latvia and upper-class .. more
Jul 12, 2014 6:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The 2014 Brady Street Festival Will Feature a Celebrated Workingman Reunion; Lots of Dairy-Based Entertainment
The 2014 Brady Street Festival is just around the corner, and this week the festival revealed the lineups for its four stages. As always, there's a wealth of local music on the bill—including Kane Place Record Club, Midnight Reruns, Grace Weber, .. more
Jul 8, 2014 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: A Bucks Betrayal, A Summerfest Update and Milwaukee-Saving Millenials
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's homegrown answer to "The McLaughlin Group" with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we lend our sympathies to local Bucks fans, whose backs are feeling pretty sore right now from having being stabbed. On the heels.. more
Jul 3, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brewers vs. Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game season opening series against last year's World Series winners, the St. Louis Cardinals, this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Apr 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Q101's Brian Sherman Joins FM 102.1
<p> Brian Sherman, one of the morning "Sherman and Tingle Show" on Chicago\'s now-defunct WKQX (Q101) alternative station, has joined FM 102.1\'s part-time on-air staff, the local alt-rock station announced this afternoon. Sherman left Q.. more
Feb 3, 2012 6:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
TONIGHT: From Milwaukee To Cairo
Check out a panel at Cream City Collectives tonight. “From Milwaukee to Cairo: A Talkback on the Uprisings in the Middle East” features a panel of four Milwaukeeans and one Egyptian, all of whom were in the Mideast during this spring's histori.. more
Aug 17, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
MTV's "Weird Vibes": Indie Music Gets the Show it Deserves
A little more than 30 years after MTV launched with a broadcast of The Buggles' “Video Killed the Radio Star,” the channel's web offshoot MTVHive.com debuted its new indie-music series “Weird Vibes” with a Vivian Girls music video that could.. more
Aug 11, 2011 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
