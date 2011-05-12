Brewers Vs. White Sox
Chill on the Hill Announces 2011 Headliners
May 12, 2011 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Casual Evening With Two Dance Legends
Theatre Gigante continued to show a playful sense of diversity in its programming this past weekend. The company has a delightful penchant for staging dazzling, little one-weekend shows that evaporate into memory almost as soon as they open. The.. more
May 10, 2011 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. White Sox
The Milwaukee Brewers spend their afternoon completing their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers Vs. White Sox
,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. White Sox
This week’s humbling home series against the Colorado Rockies revealed some troubling cogs in the Brewers machine, including pitching problems and some spotty hitting. The Brewers will hope to iron out some of those kinks when they start an... more
Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee