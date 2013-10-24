Brian Dranzik
BREAKING: Milwaukee County Extends MTS Bus Contract
I just got word that the Abele administration has decided to extend Milwaukee Transport Service’scontract to run the bus system for up to one year. The county was in talks withthe Dallas-based, for-profit company MV Transportation to take over.. more
Oct 24, 2013 3:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Abele’s Administration Refuses to Comply with State Policy
Milwaukee Transport Services Inc. (MTS), the nonprofit operator of the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) for 38 years, has gone to court to obtain records the administration of Milwaukee more
Aug 14, 2013 1:14 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Transit Bids Stir Transparency Fears
The bidding process on a three-year contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is less transparent than it has been in the past, said Milwaukee more
Jul 24, 2013 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade
Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee