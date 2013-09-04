Brian Faracy
‘39 Steps’ in The Park
The Phantom Cicada Theatre Company delivers a solidly comic evening of outdoor theater at summer’s end as it presents The 39 Steps. Drew Brhel directs a cast of four playing a great many roles in a briskly paced send-up of the 1930s Alfred ... more
Sep 4, 2013 1:08 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘39 Steps’ in Kettle Moraine State Park
The story of The 39 Steps goes back to 1915. Scottish John Buchan wrote the adventure while languishing in bed with an ulcer. The story was serialized in a British magazine. Twenty years later Alfred Hitchcock turned it into a film, conside... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Light Fun From The Holy Bible
The Old and New Testaments receive comic treatment from Phantom Cicada Theater and SummerStage in a production of The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged) at the space at Next Act Theatre. Bo Johnson directs Nate Press, Emmitt Morgans... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater