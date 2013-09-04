RSS

Brian Faracy

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

The Phantom Cicada Theatre Company delivers a solidly comic evening of outdoor theater at summer’s end as it presents The 39 Steps. Drew Brhel directs a cast of four playing a great many roles in a briskly paced send-up of the 1930s Alfred ... more

Sep 4, 2013 1:08 AM Theater

The story of The 39 Steps goes back to 1915. Scottish John Buchan wrote the adventure while languishing in bed with an ulcer. The story was serialized in a British magazine. Twenty years later Alfred Hitchcock turned it into a film, conside... more

Aug 29, 2013 6:37 PM Theater

blogimage19767.jpe

The Old and New Testaments receive comic treatment from Phantom Cicada Theater and SummerStage in a production of The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged) at the space at Next Act Theatre. Bo Johnson directs Nate Press, Emmitt Morgans... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES