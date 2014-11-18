RSS

Brian Myers

theater.jpg.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more

Nov 18, 2014 10:44 PM Theater

Decades after her death, Maria Callas is still among the world’s best known opera stars. Every inch the diva, she was a temperamental force of nature and the power of her voice and her presence could never be ignored more

Aug 14, 2014 5:40 PM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

It’s exceedingly difficult to tell an original Christmas story. With Home For Christmas, playwright Liz Shipe does a solidly entertaining job of telling a story familiar enough to seem like a dramatic stage comedy that’s been around more

Dec 18, 2013 1:42 AM Theater

Soulstice Theatre founder Char Manny marks her final production with the company in Steve Martin’s 1993 work, Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Her direction is superb and one easily perceives the chemistry and sense of play between ensemble memb... more

Nov 15, 2013 5:29 PM Theater

It’s a really fun premise: One of the 20th century’s most influential artists hangs out at a French café with one of that century’s most influential scientific minds. Somewhere along the line, the single most successful solo recording act i... more

Nov 8, 2013 4:30 PM Theater

The Sunset Playhouse’s seasonal bon bon, “Hollywood Holidays,” is a compendium of movie tunes sung individually by four young performers. Yes, there is “White Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Santa Baby,” as well as a lovely more

Dec 27, 2012 5:05 PM Theater

classical pre.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. MOT’s production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Classical Music

The Soulstice Theatre continues its summer season with one piano man saluting another as Brian Myers pays tribute to the work of Randy Newman.  Brian Myers explores Newman's songbook on what should prove to be a really enjoyable show. The bigge.. more

Aug 8, 2012 3:50 PM Theater

  I had made arrangements to see a program of show tunes last night. And I made arrangements to see in that program of show tunes and other assorted bits of music prior to realizing that I could instead be seeing a far more abstract theatrical .. more

Jun 23, 2012 11:19 AM Theater

  Where as many theatre companies that operate during the regular season take a long nap for the summer, there are those that remain active for a show or two. Soulstice Theatre has been one of those local theater groups that has always had a sh.. more

May 24, 2012 3:48 AM Theater

The Marian Center for Non-Profits took very little time to become extremely packed. I don’t recall ever seeing that many people crammed into the hallway outside the Marian Center’s 4th floor studio theatre. The space now serves as local musical .. more

Jan 2, 2011 12:28 AM Theater

       It's not that much of a stretch to think of the internet as a vast, highly interactive piece of artwork that is constantly evolving. Like any other revolutionary piece of media, those media that had been around before it are very slow to.. more

Nov 25, 2010 12:53 PM Theater

blogimage11950.jpe

Milwaukee’s popular Irish Fest features 16 stages of music and entertainment, with a full lineup of Celtic musicians both traditional and anything but, and performances from acts like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Reilly, Gaelic Storm more

Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8509.jpe

According to Doyle’s outline—the legislation isstill being drafted, even afte Shepherd ,News Features more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage8379.jpe

Poole’s music, withits engaging rhythms and alternately earthy and fanciful lyrics, High Wideand Handsome ,CD Reviews more

Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

For 4adults, you will need: 3 wholechicken breasts, halved (6 pieces total), with the skin on and bones andcartilage removed ,Just Cook It more

Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage6218.jpe

"We're putting down roots here in Milwaukee," Jeff Tweedy announced Wednesday, a A Ghost Is Born ,Concert Reviews more

Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage6104.jpe

Earlier this month the Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." The museum has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences,... more

Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES