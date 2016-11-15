Brian Posehn
American holidays have become trying, especially family gatherings whose participants would rather not be together. It’s a subject for comedy, and has seldom been handled more provocatively than in Uncle Nick (2015). more
Nov 15, 2016 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Sexpress Podcast: Blog Probs
This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more
Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces 10th Anniversary Lineup
Every yearin August, Milwaukee is treated to the largest comedy festival in the state,the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and this year is the 10thanniversary! This year the festival takes place at Next Act Theater and TurnerHall, from August 6-9,.. more
Jun 26, 2015 2:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Alem Ethiopian Village’s Tasty African Cuisine
For a good, inexpensive introduction to Ethiopian food, try downtown Milwaukee’s Alem Ethiopian Village (307 E. Wisconsin Ave.). The restaurant provides a proper Ethiopian table with no eating utensils; food is served on injera, a large spo... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
‘I Want to Take the Politics Out of the Sheriff’s Department’
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has played games with voters since being appointed to the position by former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum. While Clarke campaigns as a Democrat, he aligns himself with conservatives like President Bus... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 29 Comments