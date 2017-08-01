Brian Wooldridge
The Wooldridge Brothers Nod to Days Gone By
The Wooldridge Brothers looked to the ghosts of drive-in theaters, and the spirit of Big Star and R.E.M., on their summery new album, Stars At Dusk. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:28 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Mike Benign Focuses on Melody for His Latest Album, 'Kid'
Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more
May 16, 2017 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Scott Wooldridge Makes His Solo Debut
A native of both the Milwaukee and Minneapolis music scenes, Scott Wooldridge released his self-titled solo album this winter. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:05 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
The Wooldridge Brothers are Kickstarting Two Projects at Once
It's been a while since we've heard anything new from the Midwest Americana act The Wooldridge Brothers, but fresh material is on the way—two albums' worth of it, to be exact. Brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge are finishing up their seventh albu.. more
Jun 19, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mike Benign Ponders Middle Age with 'Here's How it Works'
For rock songwriters, middle age is the topic less taken. Great novelists have long made the subject their own, but rock still perceives itself as a young person’s game—even if many of the bestselling touring acts haven’t seen the sunny sid... more
Mar 5, 2014 1:45 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Suzanne Jamieson
Long before "pop" became whatever Ryan Seacrest is hawking in any given week, it was a word synonymous with the Great American Songbook and the mature emotional palette expressed therein. Racine native Suzanne Jamieson excels in applying th... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews