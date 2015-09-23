Brittany Noelle Curran

RSS
Jim Morrison, Reconsidered
KACM’s The Lizard King charts the grim final months of The Doors’ unknowable singer. more
Sep 23, 2015 12:58 AM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Milwaukee Youth Theatre Stages 'Stuart Little'
E.B. White was on a train when he dreamed of the story of a boy that behaved like a mouse. He prodded the dreams a little bit and they became stories he would tell to his nieces and nephews. He typed-up the stories of a mouse with human parents an.. more
Apr 14, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Finding a Loophole
For years, conservatives denounced the idea of criminals avoiding punishment for their heinous misdeeds by “finding a loophole” and “getting off on a technicality.”The right wing always made it sound as if our legal system had be more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
