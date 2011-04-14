Broadway Baby Dinner Theatre
Remember Me At Broadway Baby
It’s been a little while since Broadway Baby Dinner Theatre’s last production. Billed as Milwaukee’s longest running professional dinner theatre, the company returns with new directors, new cast and a new season.Broadway Baby’s first show sin.. more
Apr 14, 2011 11:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Return of the Nun
Continuing questions about priests, little boys and evident cover-ups by the Catholic church prompt questions about what the Pope may have known and when he may have known it . . . there was news just a little while ago that authorities were able.. more
Mar 31, 2010 11:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Maynard James Keenan
When he’s not screaming about genitals or censorship with his alternative-metal band Tool, Maynard James Keenan works on a vineyard in Arizona, where he makes his own wine. He’s serious about winemaking, but not above using his own cult cel... more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Running with Criminals
Carte Blanche Studios' staging of Kander and Ebb's Cabaret has been extended through the e Cabaret ,Theater more
Jun 2, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers vs. Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers fought hard against the formidable St. Louis Cardinals yesterday, squeezing out a tight 1-0 victory in the tenth inning. They’ll hope for an easier, perhaps swifter, victory when they face the Cardinals again tonight.,... more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Metallica
Once again superstar producer Rick Rubin helped an aging act reclaim some of its early vit Death Magnetic ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee