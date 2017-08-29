RSS

Broadway

superbitch.jpg.jpe

With the release of Superbitch, Milwaukee’s Black Belt Theatre concoct a welcome tonic countering the emotional direness of current commercial radio hard music. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:58 PM Album Reviews

filmlalaland.jpg.jpe

Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more

Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM Film Reviews

inreview_rep_a_bymichael brosilow.jpg.jpe

The Rep has brought Broadway veteran and Milwaukee native Nathaniel Stampley home for a first-rate production of Man of La Mancha. He delivers in every way—his terrific baritone resonates throughout the Powerhouse and his gaze fixes on the ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:49 PM Theater

thirdaveplayhouse.jpg.jpe

Sturgeon Bay’s Third Avenue Playhouse (239 N. Third Ave.) presents its second production of their ongoing summer-fall season, the musical Madame Sherry, a standout hit back in 1910. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:33 PM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:51 PM Theater

tweetybird.jpg.jpe

KACM Theatrical Productions

KACM Theatrical Productions will present the Midwest Premiere of 'The Lizard King,' a psychedelic journey through the mind and imagination of Jim Morrison, from September 15-27.Inspired by the mythic Lost Paris Tapes, it has been 24 years since th.. more

Sep 2, 2015 4:06 PM Sponsored Content

thinkstockphotos-522434065.jpg.jpe

I need to say at the onset here that I really hate internet lists…like "100 Things To Do In Milwaukee Right Now" or "13 Things You Never Knew About Beer" or "41 Ways To Fill Space When You Are Writing A Weekly Blog." To me, these barely qualify as.. more

Apr 27, 2015 8:00 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

The Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum serves as a classy home for an evening of song as Opera On Tap resonates through a beautiful space overlooking the lake early next week. Operetta and songs from Broadway will be performed in an atmosphere t.. more

Apr 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_beautyandbeast_bymatthewmurphy.jpg.jpe

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Though there is power in the music, the live, touring stage adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a dark concave echo of the dream that was brought to the screen in the early ’90s. more

Mar 24, 2015 10:20 AM Theater

curtains_postchristmasshow.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Comedy / Via Facebook

The day after the 25th there will be lots of people going to various malls to return various things. It’s the Friday after the single biggest gift-giving holiday of the year, so one could anticipate a lot of traffic out to the big malls in far cor.. more

Dec 14, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

For the Wisconsin summer, the Lynden Sculpture Gardenimports New York artist Emilie Clark’s exhibition titled “Sweet Corruptions,”while they continue their thought provoking series, “Women, Nature, Science.”Clark’s ins.. more

Jun 5, 2013 3:39 PM Visual Arts

bookrev.jpg.jpe

After reading Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen (University Press of Kentucky), David Luhrssen's comprehensive, illuminating biography of the pioneering director, I'm tempted to call its subject “the Kevin Bacon more

May 2, 2013 4:26 PM Books

film.jpg.jpe

Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more

Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM Film Reviews

revolush.jpg.jpe

Fourth time's a charm for Milwaukee's Revolush. Stagefright mines the rarefied terrain where classic rock meets power pop without sounding overly concerned about paying homage to The Beatles. The group sounds closer more

Nov 12, 2012 2:20 PM Album Reviews

Penny Marshall’s 1988 film Big was a huge success for everyone involved. Beginning next week, First Stage Children’s Theater looks to find similarly “big” success with the little ones... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Theater

Just in time for Election Day, Bay View’s Boulevard Theatre is producing a reading of Gore Vidal’s politically charged dramatic comedy The Best Man. David Flores and Mark Bucher direct... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Off the Cuff

When Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in the 15th century, it was a defining moment in human history that ushered in the era of mass communication. Was it also the perfect subject for a big, splashy Broadway musical? more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage18632.jpe

The Waukesha Civic Theatre has ambitiously set out to recreate the Broadway classic Miss Saigon—scene by scene, song for song. It's no small feat. Miss Saigon is one of Broadway's longest-running musicals ever—and for good reason. Th more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

Based on Jean Webster's progressive novel from 1912, John Caird and Paul Gordon's Daddy Long Legs has the potential to be a deep, socially conscious romantic-comedy musical. Preliminary outings of this story about a woman earning a college ... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard's Greater Tuna seems like an unlikely success story. There is very little that is novel or original about the play—essentially, it is a sketch comedy show featuring two guys in a variety of roles in ... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

