Black Belt Theatre: Superbitch
With the release of Superbitch, Milwaukee’s Black Belt Theatre concoct a welcome tonic countering the emotional direness of current commercial radio hard music. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:58 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Magic of 'La La Land'
Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more
Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
‘Man of La Mancha’ Rides into Town
The Rep has brought Broadway veteran and Milwaukee native Nathaniel Stampley home for a first-rate production of Man of La Mancha. He delivers in every way—his terrific baritone resonates throughout the Powerhouse and his gaze fixes on the ... more
Polishing an Old Gem
Sturgeon Bay’s Third Avenue Playhouse (239 N. Third Ave.) presents its second production of their ongoing summer-fall season, the musical Madame Sherry, a standout hit back in 1910. more
Renaissance Theaterworks Remembers Emmett Till
Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
KACM Presents The Midwestern Premiere of 'The Lizard King'
KACM Theatrical Productions will present the Midwest Premiere of 'The Lizard King,' a psychedelic journey through the mind and imagination of Jim Morrison, from September 15-27.Inspired by the mythic Lost Paris Tapes, it has been 24 years since th.. more
Sep 2, 2015 4:06 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
A History of Milwaukee in a To-Be-Determined Number of Commonplace Objects
I need to say at the onset here that I really hate internet lists…like "100 Things To Do In Milwaukee Right Now" or "13 Things You Never Knew About Beer" or "41 Ways To Fill Space When You Are Writing A Weekly Blog." To me, these barely qualify as.. more
Apr 27, 2015 8:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Opera, Show Tunes and Beer in a Beautiful Place
The Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum serves as a classy home for an evening of song as Opera On Tap resonates through a beautiful space overlooking the lake early next week. Operetta and songs from Broadway will be performed in an atmosphere t.. more
Apr 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shadowy Echoes of Beloved Animation
Though there is power in the music, the live, touring stage adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a dark concave echo of the dream that was brought to the screen in the early ’90s. more
Mar 24, 2015 10:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Variety Hour Happy Hour’s Post-Christmas Show
The day after the 25th there will be lots of people going to various malls to return various things. It’s the Friday after the single biggest gift-giving holiday of the year, so one could anticipate a lot of traffic out to the big malls in far cor.. more
Dec 14, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Part II-Lynden's Exceptional Exhibition "Sweet Corruptions"
For the Wisconsin summer, the Lynden Sculpture Gardenimports New York artist Emilie Clark’s exhibition titled “Sweet Corruptions,”while they continue their thought provoking series, “Women, Nature, Science.”Clark’s ins.. more
Jun 5, 2013 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Life on Stage and Screen
After reading Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen (University Press of Kentucky), David Luhrssen's comprehensive, illuminating biography of the pioneering director, I'm tempted to call its subject “the Kevin Bacon more
May 2, 2013 4:26 PM Paul Mccomas Books
Les Misérables
Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more
Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Revolush
Fourth time's a charm for Milwaukee's Revolush. Stagefright mines the rarefied terrain where classic rock meets power pop without sounding overly concerned about paying homage to The Beatles. The group sounds closer more
Nov 12, 2012 2:20 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
‘Big’ Musical Heads to First Stage Children’s Theater
Penny Marshall’s 1988 film Big was a huge success for everyone involved. Beginning next week, First Stage Children’s Theater looks to find similarly “big” success with the little ones... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Flores, Bucher on Vidal’s ‘Best Man’
Just in time for Election Day, Bay View’s Boulevard Theatre is producing a reading of Gore Vidal’s politically charged dramatic comedy The Best Man. David Flores and Mark Bucher direct... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Rep Sells 'Gutenberg' as a Musical
When Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in the 15th century, it was a defining moment in human history that ushered in the era of mass communication. Was it also the perfect subject for a big, splashy Broadway musical? more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Waukesha Civic Theatre Recreates 'Miss Saigon'
The Waukesha Civic Theatre has ambitiously set out to recreate the Broadway classic Miss Saigon—scene by scene, song for song. It's no small feat. Miss Saigon is one of Broadway's longest-running musicals ever—and for good reason. Th more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Theater 2 Comments
Skylight Music's Romantic 'Daddy Long Legs'
Based on Jean Webster's progressive novel from 1912, John Caird and Paul Gordon's Daddy Long Legs has the potential to be a deep, socially conscious romantic-comedy musical. Preliminary outings of this story about a woman earning a college ... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Greater Tuna' Arrives at Sunset Playhouse
Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard's Greater Tuna seems like an unlikely success story. There is very little that is novel or original about the play—essentially, it is a sketch comedy show featuring two guys in a variety of roles in ... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments