RSS

Brocach Irish Pub And Restaurant

carrie.jpg.jpe

It’sa Stephen King book about a girl who uses telekinesis to exact revenge on herhigh school. Perfect subject for a musical, right? Actually, it was only abouta dozen years after the publication of the book that the story was adapted intomusic.. more

Jul 25, 2014 9:12 AM Theater

blogimage2048.jpe

A Gift from the Past What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more

May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES