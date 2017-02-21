RSS

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

Acacia Theatre Company 414-744-5995 acaciatheatre.com Alchemist Theatre 414-426-4169 thealchemisttheatre.com All In Productions allin-mke.com Bay Players 414-299-9040

Feb 21, 2017 11:10 AM Spring Arts Guide

From Jan. 13-Feb. 5 First Stage presents Sheri Williams Pannell's tender new play Welcome to Bronzeville. The first of a planned trilogy, which will end with the neighborhood's end, the play will have its world premiere in a First Stage production.

Jan 3, 2017 1:39 PM A&E Feature

For its sixth year, P1V is celebrating the 30th anniversary of George C. Wolfe's award-winning production The Colored Museum, which will be presented in Milwaukee by several local theater companies. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m.

Jun 14, 2016 2:56 PM Theater

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble Producing Artist Director Malkia Stampley and Milwaukee Repertory Theater Artistic Director Mark Clements have a dialogue about the goals of their company’s new partnership. more

Mar 8, 2016 9:55 AM Spring Arts Guide

Photo by Ross Zetner/ Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

Photo by Ross Zetner/ Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Theatre LILA's production of The Mojo and the Sayso is an astute and timely masterpiece. Inspired by the 1974 shooting of a black 10-year-old by a police officer who allegedly mistook him for a burglar, Aishah Rahman's play explores themes of justice and trauma.

Feb 2, 2016 4:44 PM Theater

Somewhere in the late '80s, playwright Aishah Rahman developed a script that resonates with a tragically persistent theme in today's headlines. The Mojo and the Sayso was inspired by the 1973 killing of a ten-year-old-boy by New York City police.

Jan 25, 2016 12:00 AM Theater

The Bronzeville Arts Ensemble recently collaborated with First Stage in a program that worked with playwrights to develop short plays that could be produced. The effort has paid off in a program of three shorts that will be staged at the end of the month.

Sep 25, 2014 10:32 AM Theater

With a slim 18-15 advantage in the state Senate, Democrats are working to hold onto the seat held by state Sen. John Lehman in Racine County. Lehman, a member of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee and the chair of the Senate Educati... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Be careful what you wish for: While real life often reminds us to heed this adage, rarely do we receive said advice in a musical format. In the mid-1960s, however, Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock wrote The Apple Tree, a program of three musi... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

