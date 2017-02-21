Bronzeville Arts Ensemble
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Directory
Feb 21, 2017
Milwaukee's Vibrant 1950s African American Community
From Jan. 13-Feb. 5 First Stage presents Sheri Williams Pannell’s tender new play Welcome to Bronzeville. The first of a planned trilogy, which will end with the neighborhood’s end, the play will have its world premiere in a First Stage pro... more
Jan 3, 2017
Milwaukee’s Role in Project1VOICE/1PLAY/1DAY
For its sixth year, P1V is celebrating the 30th anniversary of George C. Wolfe’s award-winning production The Colored Museum, which will be presented in Milwaukee by several local theater companies. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. ... more
Jun 14, 2016
'We Need to Live the Creed’
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble Producing Artist Director Malkia Stampley and Milwaukee Repertory Theater Artistic Director Mark Clements have a dialogue about the goals of their company’s new partnership. more
Mar 8, 2016
‘The Mojo and the Sayso’ For Transcending Grief
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Theatre LILA’s production of The Mojo and the Sayso is an astute and timely masterpiece. Inspired by the 1974 shooting of a black 10-year-old by a police officer who allegedly mistook him for a burglar, Aishah ... more
Feb 2, 2016
Police Shooting Drama Onstage This Month with Bronzeville Arts Ensemble
Somewhere in the late ’80s, playwright Aishah Rahman developed a script that resonates with a tragically persistent theme in today’s headlines. The Mojo and the Sayso was inspired by the 1973 killing of a ten-year-old-boy by New York City p.. more
Jan 25, 2016
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble presents a program of Shorts
TheBronzeville Arts Ensemble recently collaborated with First Stage ina program that worked with playwrights to develop short plays that could beproduced. The effort has paid off in a program of three shorts that will bestaged at the end of th.. more
Sep 25, 2014
State Senate Showdown in Racine
In Tandem Theatre Picks From ‘The Apple Tree’
Be careful what you wish for: While real life often reminds us to heed this adage, rarely do we receive said advice in a musical format. In the mid-1960s, however, Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock wrote The Apple Tree, a program of three musi... more
Apr 28, 2010