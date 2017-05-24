RSS

Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week returns for its 12th year beginning Thursday, June 1. The highly anticipated event spans 8 days and includes 43 participating restaurants this year. more

May 24, 2017 1:56 PM Dining Out

The tradition of not-quite-breakfast-not-quite-lunch is alive and well here in Wisconsin. more

Jan 12, 2017 9:20 AM Brew City Booze 3 Comments

Manyfilmmakers producing a documentary on the utopian dreams surrounding LSD in the1960s would have resorted to the simple route: assemble the rights for a batchof period psychedelic hits—The Electric Prunes’ “I Had too Much.. more

Dec 16, 2016 8:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Continuing on the trend of Brewers free agent signings that were notmeant to be, and as a follow-up to the frustratingdeparture of Paul Molitor from Milwaukee in 1992, I’d like todiscuss a lesser-known chapter of Brewers offseason history th.. more

Dec 12, 2016 8:00 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

Get Wry isacquainted with some doozies on social media, including Rohn Demogorgon, theuncle of a friend of a friend. This particular doozie is a purveyor of slotmachines, and he’s been known to complain about strange things—like how the.. more

Oct 6, 2016 4:07 PM Comedy

Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is comingto Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many ofMilwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives a.. more

May 26, 2016 5:51 PM Around MKE

Photo Courtesy The Pfister Hotel

Easter Sunday bunch is a strong tradition in Milwaukee,whether you observe the holiday or not. Who doesn't love an excuse to gobrunching, especially when the weather's getting warmer and cabin fever isstarting to set in? Here are some spots to .. more

Mar 22, 2016 3:33 PM Brew City Booze

Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo.. more

Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Around MKE

In honor of its 135th anniversary, Thomas’ has launched the Hometown Breakfast Battle, a friendly breakfast competition featuring 135 of America’s chefs from 135 cities who have created their o,Dining Preview more

Sep 22, 2015 9:46 AM Dining Preview

Thinkstock

Themonthly blues brunch held in conjunction with WNOV-AM 860's Saturdaymorning “Blues Café” show (hostedby Mr. Deboe) moves to Geno's Bar and Grill, 3910 W. Fond du Lac Ave., 10 a.m.Feb. 14. Apart from the blues, Southern soul and old schoo.. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:44 PM Around MKE

Red Lion Pub / Facebook

TheRed Lion Pub has opened in the space formerly housing Brocach Irish Pub at 1850N. Water. Styled as a British soccer pub, Red Lion's menu includes pubfavorites like Welsh rarebit, meat pies, bangers and mash, pasties and fish andchips. Brunc.. more

Jan 7, 2015 5:19 PM Around MKE

PhilAnderson's “Blues After Dark” wasthe one local show to survive for a while as the local 1290 AM frequencyswitched from African-American talk and grown folks music (blues, gospel,smooth jazz, r&b oldies) music WMCS to its current WZTI Ma.. more

Oct 22, 2014 5:04 PM Around MKE

The Hi Hat Lounge has hired Nick Chartier as their new bar manager. more

Oct 14, 2014 3:57 PM Dining Preview

Harry's Bar & Grill is one of the few real bars in Shorewood, a place where you can feel comfortable drinking a beer and watching a baseball game on the flat-panel TVs. But Harry's also is very much a restaurant, with an international bistr... more

Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Join the Whole Foods Market (2305 N. Prospect Ave.) and chef Jordan Short as he provides the perfect cure to your New Year's Eve hangover with a delicious brunch for your aching stomach and stop by the specialty department to grab a drink t... more

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Celebrate with friendsand family in The Rouge at The Pfister Hotel.  Enjoy a spectacular spreadof chef-prepared classics accompanied by Mimosas, Bloody Marys and muchmore.  The perfect beginning to an exciting new year.  Add anoverni,New Ye more

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) is hosting their annual "The Day After" Brunch on New Year's Day from 10am to 3pm. They will offer 2 for 1 Bloody Marys and Mimosas. Reservations are recommended. Looking for a place to watch the Rose Bowl, Broca... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Oftentimes, non-cable television seems like a throwback to the era of records and rotary phones. But Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) sidesteps the time warp by staying relevant with progressive and diverse programming.In the 1950s Congre... more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The readers have spoken. Thousands voted in the 2010 Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee readers’ choice awards, and tonight we’ll unveil the results at an award ceremony and party that’s open to the public. The event features more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

InWellness, a membership network of health-care clients and practitioners, including those from both traditional and alternative medicine fields, celebrates its launch with an afternoon of entertainment. Among the musicians and dancers more

Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

