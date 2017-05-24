Brunch
Downtown Dining Week Offers Budget Dining at Top Restaurants
Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week returns for its 12th year beginning Thursday, June 1. The highly anticipated event spans 8 days and includes 43 participating restaurants this year. more
May 24, 2017 1:56 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Milwaukee's Top Five Brunches
The tradition of not-quite-breakfast-not-quite-lunch is alive and well here in Wisconsin. more
Jan 12, 2017 9:20 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 3 Comments
Trippy Music from the LSD Documentary ‘Orange Sunshine’
Manyfilmmakers producing a documentary on the utopian dreams surrounding LSD in the1960s would have resorted to the simple route: assemble the rights for a batchof period psychedelic hits—The Electric Prunes’ “I Had too Much.. more
Dec 16, 2016 8:58 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Paul Molitor Goes Home: The Brewers Miss Out on the Ignitor, Part II
Continuing on the trend of Brewers free agent signings that were notmeant to be, and as a follow-up to the frustratingdeparture of Paul Molitor from Milwaukee in 1992, I’d like todiscuss a lesser-known chapter of Brewers offseason history th.. more
Dec 12, 2016 8:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Madman Might Seize Control of Dojo
Get Wry isacquainted with some doozies on social media, including Rohn Demogorgon, theuncle of a friend of a friend. This particular doozie is a purveyor of slotmachines, and he’s been known to complain about strange things—like how the.. more
New Beer Event Coming to Milwaukee Cemetery
Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is comingto Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many ofMilwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives a.. more
May 26, 2016 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Where to Brunch on Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday bunch is a strong tradition in Milwaukee,whether you observe the holiday or not. Who doesn't love an excuse to gobrunching, especially when the weather's getting warmer and cabin fever isstarting to set in? Here are some spots to .. more
Mar 22, 2016 3:33 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Fuel Café to Open New Location in Walker’s Point
Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo.. more
Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Support Wisconsin in the Thomas' brand Hometown Breakfast Battle
In honor of its 135th anniversary, Thomas’ has launched the Hometown Breakfast Battle, a friendly breakfast competition featuring 135 of America’s chefs from 135 cities who have created their o,Dining Preview more
Sep 22, 2015 9:46 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Blues Brunch at Geno’s Bar & Grill
Themonthly blues brunch held in conjunction with WNOV-AM 860's Saturdaymorning “Blues Café” show (hostedby Mr. Deboe) moves to Geno's Bar and Grill, 3910 W. Fond du Lac Ave., 10 a.m.Feb. 14. Apart from the blues, Southern soul and old schoo.. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Red Lion In, Brocach Out
TheRed Lion Pub has opened in the space formerly housing Brocach Irish Pub at 1850N. Water. Styled as a British soccer pub, Red Lion's menu includes pubfavorites like Welsh rarebit, meat pies, bangers and mash, pasties and fish andchips. Brunc.. more
Jan 7, 2015 5:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Saturday Blues Brunch
PhilAnderson's “Blues After Dark” wasthe one local show to survive for a while as the local 1290 AM frequencyswitched from African-American talk and grown folks music (blues, gospel,smooth jazz, r&b oldies) music WMCS to its current WZTI Ma.. more
Oct 22, 2014 5:04 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
New at Hi Hat Lounge
The Hi Hat Lounge has hired Nick Chartier as their new bar manager. more
Oct 14, 2014 3:57 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Harry's Bar & Grill Still Shines in Shorewood
Harry's Bar & Grill is one of the few real bars in Shorewood, a place where you can feel comfortable drinking a beer and watching a baseball game on the flat-panel TVs. But Harry's also is very much a restaurant, with an international bistr... more
Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
New Year's Day Hangover Brunch
Join the Whole Foods Market (2305 N. Prospect Ave.) and chef Jordan Short as he provides the perfect cure to your New Year's Eve hangover with a delicious brunch for your aching stomach and stop by the specialty department to grab a drink t... more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Year's Day Brunch
Celebrate with friendsand family in The Rouge at The Pfister Hotel. Enjoy a spectacular spreadof chef-prepared classics accompanied by Mimosas, Bloody Marys and muchmore. The perfect beginning to an exciting new year. Add anoverni,New Ye more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
"The Day After" Brunch
Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) is hosting their annual "The Day After" Brunch on New Year's Day from 10am to 3pm. They will offer 2 for 1 Bloody Marys and Mimosas. Reservations are recommended. Looking for a place to watch the Rose Bowl, Broca... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
MPTV: Bringing Arts, Education to Milwaukee
Oftentimes, non-cable television seems like a throwback to the era of records and rotary phones. But Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) sidesteps the time warp by staying relevant with progressive and diverse programming.In the 1950s Congre... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Best of Milwaukee Awards Party
The readers have spoken. Thousands voted in the 2010 Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee readers’ choice awards, and tonight we’ll unveil the results at an award ceremony and party that’s open to the public. The event features more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Wellness and the Arts
InWellness, a membership network of health-care clients and practitioners, including those from both traditional and alternative medicine fields, celebrates its launch with an afternoon of entertainment. Among the musicians and dancers more
Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee