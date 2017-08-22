RSS

Buddy Guy

Milwaukee’s Altered Five Blues Band releases its fourth album, Charmed & Dangerous on the national label Blind Pig with notable producer Tom Hambridge. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:21 PM Album Reviews

Paul Kaye was so dedicated to blues that he left New York City and planted roots in Chicago. That dedication is evidenced on his debut album, Playin’ It Cool. Kaye nor his Cartel aren’t reinventing any wheels on Cool, but it’s worth some le... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:11 PM Album Reviews

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week TV on the Radio and The Decemberists return for two big sold-out shows. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A significant changing of the guard occurred at last year’s Chicago Blues Festival when Koko Taylor’s daughter, Cookie, crowned Shemekia Copeland the new “Queen of the Blues.” It’s an honor richly deserved, as Copeland ... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:13 PM Album Reviews

Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Sometime during the '90s the Irish became the world's most popular ethnic group on the strength of strong beer, full-tilt music, a poetic brogue and the exuberant precision of its dancers—including the high tech versions touring the concert cir.. more

Jul 10, 2011 12:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

Any credible list of the greatest guitar players of the last 25 years would include nine people who were influenced by Buddy Guy and one man who is Buddy Guy. Many of the former, including Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, sought... more

Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With all of the attention paid to his more high voltage work, it can be very easy to overlook how talented a pure bluesman Guy can be. In his acoustic blues, he can elicit a tear with every finger pick. In fact, his best records came fro... more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There's something about the blues that keeps many of its legends healthy and active well into old age. Buddy Guy, for instance, still performs with unprecedented energy for a man now in his,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

