Buddy Guy
Altered Five Blues Band: Charmed & Dangerous (Blind Pig)
Milwaukee’s Altered Five Blues Band releases its fourth album, Charmed & Dangerous on the national label Blind Pig with notable producer Tom Hambridge. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:21 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Paul Kaye and The Blues Cartel: Playin’ It Cool
Paul Kaye was so dedicated to blues that he left New York City and planted roots in Chicago. That dedication is evidenced on his debut album, Playin’ It Cool. Kaye nor his Cartel aren’t reinventing any wheels on Cool, but it’s worth some le... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:11 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: March 19-25
This week TV on the Radio and The Decemberists return for two big sold-out shows. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Shemekia Copeland
A significant changing of the guard occurred at last year’s Chicago Blues Festival when Koko Taylor’s daughter, Cookie, crowned Shemekia Copeland the new “Queen of the Blues.” It’s an honor richly deserved, as Copeland ... more
Sep 20, 2012 1:13 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Buddy Guy's Dazzling 'My Story'
Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Lord of the Flash
Sometime during the '90s the Irish became the world's most popular ethnic group on the strength of strong beer, full-tilt music, a poetic brogue and the exuberant precision of its dancers—including the high tech versions touring the concert cir.. more
Jul 10, 2011 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Buddy Guy
Any credible list of the greatest guitar players of the last 25 years would include nine people who were influenced by Buddy Guy and one man who is Buddy Guy. Many of the former, including Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, sought... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Buddy Guy
With all of the attention paid to his more high voltage work, it can be very easy to overlook how talented a pure bluesman Guy can be. In his acoustic blues, he can elicit a tear with every finger pick. In fact, his best records came fro... more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Today in Milwaukee
Buddy Guy
There's something about the blues that keeps many of its legends healthy and active well into old age. Buddy Guy, for instance, still performs with unprecedented energy for a man now in his,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee