Budget Cuts
Standing Up for Ourselves
With the financial devastation of our once great university already surpassing half a billion dollars and counting, how much worse will we allow it to get before all of us stand up? more
May 17, 2016 3:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
PressureCast Sixty-Eight: Game Developers Conference Break Down
Mar 9, 2015 5:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
A College Dropout’s Revenge
Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System at a time when a college diploma is necessary to launch a career. Walker is likely running for president and is trying to attract right-wing Republic... more
Feb 3, 2015 9:50 PM Joel McNally Expresso 19 Comments
Eventually Sequester Will Cause Real Pain—And Among the First to Suffer Will Be Hungry Children
The difference between a natural disaster and a disaster caused by politicians is that the latter will almost always hit the poor and the obscure most heavily, while a hurricane or a flood will at least sometimes spread the suffering more
Mar 10, 2013 9:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
While Republicans Warn Against 'Greece,' That Is Exactly Where Austerity Budgeting Will Lead U.S.
Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more
Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM Joe Conason News Features
The Milwaukee County Budget: How Will It Affect You?
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele took office with a $55 million deficit and had promised on the campaign... more
Oct 5, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Is This the End of Milwaukee Public Schools?
"It's worse than we expected," Milwaukee Public Schools Board President Michae more
Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Details Needed on State Budget Cuts
The next governor of Wisconsin is going to face a tough financial situation and likely make more cuts in the next state budget.So why has only one candidate—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, a Democrat—offered a detailed plan of cuts and efficie... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
District Attorney Chisholm Fights for Successful Programs
Wisconsin has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country, and it is costing tax
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
50-word fiction
How about some short-short fiction to peruse while you're waiting for your favorite porn and/or news site to fully load? Here's the first half of Chris Smith's 50-word fiction piece from Blink Ink: I dreamed I was Don Quixote, imagining and th.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Express Fiction