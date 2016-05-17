RSS

Budget Cuts

With the financial devastation of our once great university already surpassing half a billion dollars and counting, how much worse will we allow it to get before all of us stand up? more

May 17, 2016 3:18 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Mar 9, 2015 5:42 AM Video Games are Dumb

Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System at a time when a college diploma is necessary to launch a career. Walker is likely running for president and is trying to attract right-wing Republic... more

Feb 3, 2015 9:50 PM Expresso 19 Comments

The difference between a natural disaster and a disaster caused by politicians is that the latter will almost always hit the poor and the obscure most heavily, while a hurricane or a flood will at least sometimes spread the suffering more

Mar 10, 2013 9:07 PM News Features

Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more

Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM News Features

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele took office with a $55 million deficit and had promised on the campaign... more

Oct 5, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

"It's worse than we expected," Milwaukee Public Schools Board President Michae more

Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

The next governor of Wisconsin is going to face a tough financial situation and likely make more cuts in the next state budget.So why has only one candidate—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, a Democrat—offered a detailed plan of cuts and efficie... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Wisconsin has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country, and it is costing tax What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

