Budget Deficit

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) released its Rich States, Poor States report for 2015, placing Scott Walker’s Wisconsin at #13, despite the state’s struggling economic growth and state budget deficit. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:14 AM Expresso 19 Comments

Wisconsin will face a $2.2 billion deficit in the next budget. Scott Walker is blaming President Obama but Walker’s own agenda helped to create the deficit. more

Nov 25, 2014 11:13 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more

Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Taking Liberties 20 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more

Sep 17, 2014 2:08 AM Expresso 3 Comments

Beyond just wanting me to be a decent person, my mother taught me the most practical reason for always... more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 24 Comments

Despite the public efforts by the Republican minorityin the Wisconsin Legislature to atta Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,News Features more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

In Washington, the Obamaadministration is going to have a license to kill eight years ofgovernment showering gifts upon the wealthy and create real change withtax breaks for ordinary, working American,Taking Liberties more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

