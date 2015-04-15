Budget Deficit
ALEC Tries to Come to Scott Walker’s Rescue
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) released its Rich States, Poor States report for 2015, placing Scott Walker’s Wisconsin at #13, despite the state’s struggling economic growth and state budget deficit. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 19 Comments
Walker’s Budget Deficit Hits $2.2 Billion
Wisconsin will face a $2.2 billion deficit in the next budget. Scott Walker is blaming President Obama but Walker’s own agenda helped to create the deficit. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:13 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 3 Comments
Why Walker Is Limping into the November Election
Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more
Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 20 Comments
Walker’s Budget Deficit
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more
Sep 17, 2014 2:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Scott Walker: Stealing from the Poor Box
Beyond just wanting me to be a decent person, my mother taught me the most practical reason for always... more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 24 Comments
Natalie Portman as The Other Woman
Natalie Portman's other film from last year is about as different from her Oscar-winning turn in Black Swan as imaginable. The Other Woman (out on Blu-ray and DVD) is compact in emotional range and scaled for small screens. It stars Portman as Emi.. more
May 2, 2011 1:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bay View Alterra Meeting on Monday
Apr 9, 2010 6:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
State Budget Closes $6.6 Billion Deficit
Despite the public efforts by the Republican minorityin the Wisconsin Legislature to atta Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
Reforming Education Reform
In Washington, the Obamaadministration is going to have a license to kill eight years ofgovernment showering gifts upon the wealthy and create real change withtax breaks for ordinary, working American,Taking Liberties more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties