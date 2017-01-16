RSS

Buffalo Gospel

Photo credit: Ben Wick

Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more

Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Concert Reviews

This weekend’s massive Arte Para Todos festival brings dozens of incredible shows to Milwaukee. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher/Alverno Presents

Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more

Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, outgoing A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the best Milwaukee music of 2013. We play some of our favorite tracks fro.. more

Dec 12, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more

Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Music Feature

As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more

Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Local Music

Americana is all the rage, but seldom sounds as good as on We Can Be Horses. Milwaukee’s Buffalo Gospel rises above the mandolin-strumming chorus through superb songwriting and the fetching, living room harmonies of Ryan more

Jun 20, 2013 1:41 PM Album Reviews

The last time we saw John Travolta, he was the grinning sociopath who hijacked the subway in The Taking of Pelham 123. He continues to burnish his reputation as a cartoon-size bad man in From Paris With Love, this time as a good bad man. As... more

Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES