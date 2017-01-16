Buffalo Gospel
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more
Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: April 21-27
This weekend’s massive Arte Para Todos festival brings dozens of incredible shows to Milwaukee. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Christopher Porterfield: How To Write a Popular Song @ Pitman Theatre
Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more
Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2013
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, outgoing A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the best Milwaukee music of 2013. We play some of our favorite tracks fro.. more
Dec 12, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2013
Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more
Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Buffalo Gospel Find Hope and Strength on Debut
As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more
Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Buffalo Gospel
Americana is all the rage, but seldom sounds as good as on We Can Be Horses. Milwaukee’s Buffalo Gospel rises above the mandolin-strumming chorus through superb songwriting and the fetching, living room harmonies of Ryan more
Jun 20, 2013 1:41 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
From Paris With Love
The last time we saw John Travolta, he was the grinning sociopath who hijacked the subway in The Taking of Pelham 123. He continues to burnish his reputation as a cartoon-size bad man in From Paris With Love, this time as a good bad man. As... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews