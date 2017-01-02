RSS

Bugs!

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Jan 2, 2017 4:16 PM Video Games are Dumb

Somehave called out Van Morrison’s tenure at the head of the Caledonia SoulOrchestra as one of his career highlights. A new four-disc collection from theband’s 1973 tour doesn’t belie the assertion. … It’s Too Late to Stop N.. more

Jul 11, 2016 5:06 PM I Hate Hollywood

After a two-year delay, including design problems, costissues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary”biergarten for this summer. The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3,just in time fo.. more

Jun 13, 2016 2:46 PM Around MKE

Emmy award winning comedian and “Horace and Pete” star LouisC.K. will be making a return to Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 1, performing at theBMO Harris Bradley Center.C.K. is no stranger to Milwaukee, having filmed his Grammyaward-winning 201.. more

May 16, 2016 5:17 PM Around MKE

ExecutiveChef: Erik HansenWhatinspired you to become a chef? There are many memorable moments where food has stopped mein my tracks. The sheer revelation of those dishes and the joy that comes withthem made me want to do that for others. I.. more

Apr 18, 2016 3:04 PM Sponsored Content

Feb 29, 2016 3:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

Beer has a long, illustrious history as the centerpiece ofmany parties and events, especially here in Milwaukee. With this in mind, the Milwaukee Public Museum will open its doors afterhours and add another chapter to that s.. more

Feb 3, 2016 3:27 PM Around MKE

Bugs! is a 40-minute docudrama following the lifecycles of a predator and its prey in the colorful Borneo rainforest. The predator is an Old World praying mantis (that goes by the Latin name Hieodula ) and the prey is a butterfly more

Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

