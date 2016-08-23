RSS

Buildings

localmusic_tripleeye_b.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Local Music

rooms.jpg.jpe

Most Milwaukeeans know that a gold flame at the historicWisconsin Gas Building at 626 East Wisconsin Avenue indicates cold weather tocome. But the story of the delayed groundbreaking of the building – and thestrange court order that caused i.. more

Apr 4, 2016 3:36 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

county2.jpg.jpe

A proposed bleacher expansion to County Stadium that was (thankfully) left on the drawing board. With the currentboom in downtown construction projects and proposals, Milwaukee has beentreated to a number of artist’s conceptions of what the futu.. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

blogimage12652.jpe

Apparently, John Coltrane preferred playing music over talking music. But when he agreed to be interviewed, he was usually (though not inevitably) profound on matters musical and spiritual. Coltrane on Coltrane collects interviews with the ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Few open-mic nights in Milwaukee have the history of Linneman’s long-running Wednesday night event, a magnet for talent from Milwaukee’s folk, rock and alt-country scenes. Many of the city’s finest songwriters proudly cite this open-mic more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

SOCIAL UPDATES