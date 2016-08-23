Buildings
Triple Eye Industries Celebrates Two Very Productive Years
The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more
Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
The Speakeasy that Got in the Way: The Strange History Behind One of Milwaukee’s Most Recognizable Buildings
Most Milwaukeeans know that a gold flame at the historicWisconsin Gas Building at 626 East Wisconsin Avenue indicates cold weather tocome. But the story of the delayed groundbreaking of the building – and thestrange court order that caused i.. more
Apr 4, 2016 3:36 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Unbuilt in Milwaukee: Six Cream City Building Proposals that Never Came to Be
A proposed bleacher expansion to County Stadium that was (thankfully) left on the drawing board. With the currentboom in downtown construction projects and proposals, Milwaukee has beentreated to a number of artist’s conceptions of what the futu.. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Coltrane on Coltrane: The John Coltrane Interviews (Chicago Review Press), ed. by Chris DeVito
Apparently, John Coltrane preferred playing music over talking music. But when he agreed to be interviewed, he was usually (though not inevitably) profound on matters musical and spiritual. Coltrane on Coltrane collects interviews with the ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Few open-mic nights in Milwaukee have the history of Linneman’s long-running Wednesday night event, a magnet for talent from Milwaukee’s folk, rock and alt-country scenes. Many of the city’s finest songwriters proudly cite this open-mic more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010