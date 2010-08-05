Bun B
Bun B's Trill O.G. Gets Five Mics; Does it Deserve It?
It's been a long time since The Source was truly relevantit never fully recovered from the damage sham-publisher Benzino did to its credibilitybut the veteran hip-hop magazine still holds one powerful, headline-grabbing weapon in its arsenal: its .. more
Aug 5, 2010 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Noises Off
In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more
Feb 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cataclysms: A History of the Twentieth Century From Europe&rsquo
Twentieth-century Europe was the playing field for two world wars and the front line for t Cataclysms ,Books more
Dec 1, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
2k Treasures: Bun B - "II Trill"
2k Treasures, a series revisiting some of the decade’s overlooked and underrated albums, continues today with a look back at Bun B’s 2008 album, II Trill. Bun B’s narrative arch is one of the most touching in the hist.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music