" "Bunny Gumbo"
Another Serving of Gumbo
Cuddly and loveable local theatre group Bunny Gumbo hosts its 21st Combat Theatre next week. Running Friday and Saturday, June 4the and 5th, the program is the latest in a line of instant theatre programs that go back a number of years. Bunny .. more
May 28, 2010 11:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
BigBoned Comedy: “The Music Show”
From Drew Carey to Kevin James, audiences have long held a soft spot for comedians who were a bit merrier in build, but Milwaukee’s BigBoned Comedy performances don’t just feature comedians who ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Back to Combat With the Bunny
The dead of winter is a strange time for the smallest theatre companies. Far from the warmth of the summer off-season, some of the most fanatical smaller theatre types end up acting on the bizarre, sometimes valid notion that great (or at least en.. more
Jan 15, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
ZooMusic: Music for Savage Beasts
As part of an event they’ve billed as “ZooMusic: Music for Savage Beasts,” Present Music invites patrons to explore the Milwaukee County Zoo grounds after hours at 6 p.m. in advance of an,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Another 48 Hours
The concept of BunnyGumbo’s Combat Theatre,Theater more
Jun 2, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 4 Comments
Combat Theatre with Bunny Gumbo
Some of the first new shows of the New Year open this weekend. Some of them also close this weekend. Last night I attended my first of two consecutive evenings of theatre under pressure. It was a pleasant evening just north of downtown on Walnut S.. more
Jan 12, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Happy New Year!
One of this year’s most extravagant New Year’s Eve events, this gala revolves Vanity ,Cover Story more
Dec 26, 2007 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments