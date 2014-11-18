Burlington
Can you guess the mystery objects?
Through Sunday, Nov. 23, Burlington’s Logic PuzzleMuseum (533 Milwaukee Ave.) will host its 14th annual “Mystery Objects more
Nov 18, 2014 10:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Improv Telethon with Worst Case Scenario
In about a month and a half, The Milwaukee Comedy Fest comes to inhabit every nook and cranny of ComedySportz.Several weeks before the sketch/improv fest makes its appearance at the venue, local improv group Worst Case Scenario will be performi.. more
Jun 19, 2011 8:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Norm McDonald @ The Pabst Theater
On Friday May 7th, Milwaukee welcomed to the Pabst Theater a Saturday Night Live alum, a movie man and that guy that does voice-over work sometimes—Norm McDonald. He looks, well…different, but his comedy was as fresh as ever. It more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
Beatrice Urich Blends Science and Art
Beatrice Urich, whorecently celebrated her 92nd birthday, has experimented with art form Life ,None more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff