RSS

Burlington

logic_puzzle_museum.jpg.jpe

logicpuzzlemuseum.org

Through Sunday, Nov. 23, Burlington’s Logic PuzzleMuseum (533 Milwaukee Ave.) will host its 14th annual “Mystery Objects more

Nov 18, 2014 10:30 PM Around MKE

In about a month and a half, The Milwaukee Comedy Fest comes to inhabit every nook and cranny of ComedySportz.Several weeks before the sketch/improv fest makes its appearance at the venue, local improv group Worst Case Scenario will be performi.. more

Jun 19, 2011 8:53 PM Theater

blogimage10948.jpe

On Friday May 7th, Milwaukee welcomed to the Pabst Theater a Saturday Night Live alum, a movie man and that guy that does voice-over work sometimes—Norm McDonald. He looks, well…different, but his comedy was as fresh as ever. It more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

blogimage7005.jpe

Beatrice Urich, whorecently celebrated her 92nd birthday, has experimented with art form Life ,None more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES