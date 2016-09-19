RSS

Burnham Park Neighborhood

elsenorial.jpg.jpe

On Thursday, Sept. 22 El Señorial Mexican Restaurant willunveil their newly expanded space in the Burnham Park Neighborhood (1901 S.31st St.)The renovation project, which cost nearly $650,000 and hasdoubled the business’ seating capaci.. more

Sep 19, 2016 6:44 PM Around MKE

Last summer Reginald Baylor and Adam Carr spearheaded the TypeFace Project to create site-specific art installations in four Milwaukee neighborhoods affected by foreclosure and neglect, but located on busy thoroughfares. The installations w... more

Jan 17, 2014 3:23 AM Visual Arts

blogimage13135.jpe

For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more

Dec 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES