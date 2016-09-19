Burnham Park Neighborhood
El Señorial Mexican Restaurant Expands in Burnham Park Neighborhood
On Thursday, Sept. 22 El Señorial Mexican Restaurant willunveil their newly expanded space in the Burnham Park Neighborhood (1901 S.31st St.)The renovation project, which cost nearly $650,000 and hasdoubled the business’ seating capaci.. more
Sep 19, 2016 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The TypeFace Project
Last summer Reginald Baylor and Adam Carr spearheaded the TypeFace Project to create site-specific art installations in four Milwaukee neighborhoods affected by foreclosure and neglect, but located on busy thoroughfares. The installations w... more
Jan 17, 2014 3:23 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
Dec 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee