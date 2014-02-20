Bus Contract
Breaking: MV Loses Milwaukee County Bus Contract
AMilwaukee County panel shot down the pending contract between the county andDallas-based MV Transportation to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System,calling the bidding process “arbitrary and unreasonable.” TheRFP process was so fla.. more
Feb 20, 2014 9:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Abele Administration Defends Controversial Transit Contract
In new legal documents, the Chris Abele administration defended its intent to award a $492 million transit contract to MV Transportation, despite the Texas company’s scoring lower than all of the other vendors on the service portion of the ... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin Is Losing Our Democracy
2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more
Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade
Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee