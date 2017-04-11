Ca
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
Downtown Dining Week
Leave the brown bag lunch at home and skip the leftovers for supper—it's time for Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week. 2013 marks the eighth year for this tasty annual more
Jun 5, 2013 4:47 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
May 21 - May 27
May 21 - May 27
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
McCain's Oil Drilling Hoax
Basedon briefings that Sen. McCain says he received from "the oilproducers," h The Washington Post ,News Features more
Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 7 Comments