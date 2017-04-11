Cabot Theatre
Performing Arts Weekly: April 13-19, 2017
Rep Lab, something of a theater student’s version of boot camp, takes place in the Stiemke Studio Theater April 13-17. Also, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Great Expectations in Gale Childs Daly’s 1993 adaptation in the Cabot Theatre Ap... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:01 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly: March 16, 2017
Zémire et Azor, an operatic version of Beauty and the Beast, appears at the Cabot Theatre; Between Two Worlds, a concert of Slovenian music by Master Singers of Milwaukee and Carthage Choir, appears at North Shore Congregational St. John’s ... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly: February 2, 2017
Three different theater companies present new plays running Feb. 3 through Feb. 19. The Skylight offers tales of love in DiPietro and Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; She Kills Dragons, replete with murderous fairies, evil o... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Skylight Music Theatre Interim Artistic Director Ray Jivoff on the Organization and its Future
Ray Jivoff, interim artistic director of Skylight Music Theatre, talks to the Shepherd Express about his career thus far and future plans with the company. more
Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Selena Milewski Spring Arts Guide
‘La Cage Aux Folles’
Skylight Music Theatre’s production of La Cage Aux Folles The Birdcage) runs Nov. 18-Dec. 23 and features an artistic team brimming with local and national talent. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:36 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Skylight’s ‘Violet’ a Triumph of Staging and Psychological Truth
Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Vanya and Sonia meet Masha and Spike
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Anton Chekhov’s spoof, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is strong enough to overcome the script’s tedious moments. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Family Comedy Begins the Season
The Milwaukee theater season doesn’t have an official start. The first show of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season might as well be the opening of a new season, though. They always have that first show in August, which gives them a really n.. more
Aug 4, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chekhov in a Blender
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more
Nancy O’Keefe: Guiding the Third Ward to Success
The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more
May 3, 2016 3:22 PM David Luhrssen News Features
Present Music’s Piano Recital
Present Music isn’t the most likely series to hear a piano recital. Pianist Cory Smythe was astoundingly good in a bold, innovative program he created on Saturday evening at the Cabot Theatre. He played Schumann and Sciarrino. Quasimodo Phy... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:05 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Season Opener
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a cleverly energetic production of the 20th-century farce, Boeing Boeing. more
Aug 18, 2015 10:39 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Variety Hour Happy Hour’s Post-Christmas Show
The day after the 25th there will be lots of people going to various malls to return various things. It’s the Friday after the single biggest gift-giving holiday of the year, so one could anticipate a lot of traffic out to the big malls in far cor.. more
Dec 14, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Comic yet Darkly Charismatic ‘Giovanni’
Dale Gutzman puts together an entertaining comedic drama with Off the Wall Theatre’s latest, Giovanni. Jeremy C. Welter plays the mythic 14th-century libertine with a degree of pompous flare. Welter stops short of a stylishly comic exaggera... more
May 22, 2014 12:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Show that Changed Broadway Musicals
“We’re reminding the audience to question why war exists, why are we sending young people to war, whose responsibility is that and when is that going to end?” says Stage Director Ray Jivoff of Skylight Music Theatre’s final Cabot show, H... more
May 9, 2014 9:50 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Day in the Life of an Opera Company
The year is 1934 and we are introduced to the Cleveland Grand Opera Company in a swanky hotel suite. They are awaiting the arrival of world-famous tenor Tito Merelli, the star in their production of Otello. The company is scheduled to perf... more
Apr 4, 2014 12:33 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Howl from Philip Glass
Hydrogen Jukebox begins with a repeated note, sounding over and over like a warning alarm in a nightmare, as a melody’s shadow passes beneath the poetry of Allen Ginsberg sung by a soloist. Its name derived from a line in Ginsberg’s “Howl x... more
Mar 6, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Theater
A Lively, Contemporary New York Musical
When looking about for an ethnic cast for a big local production, major arts groups tend to search elsewhere for their talent. This is a pity, as it ignores the great talent right here in greater Milwaukee. It’s nice to see Skylight Music T... more
Feb 2, 2014 9:34 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Triumph from Start to Finish
Skylight Music Theatre continues to reach for higher creative heights with its stunning and innovative production of Les Misérables. Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel more
Dec 4, 2013 12:30 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Beethoven Goes Bollywood
Skylight Music Theatre under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman, opened the season in daring and innovative style. Speaking nervously from the stage (and why not? India’s ambassador to the U.S., Nirupama Rao, was in attendance), Su... more
Sep 24, 2013 11:54 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music