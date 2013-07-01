Cake
Cake @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
Intermittent rain storms had Summerfest attendees milling in and out of tented areas throughout Friday, which was otherwise humid and sunny. With the threat of more rain to come, I thought it was sa,Concert Reviews more
Jul 1, 2013
Compassionate Cake’s Customized Vegan Treats
Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more
Nov 15, 2012
Though critics initially derided their dispassionate vocal delivery as an example of '90s postmodernism gone awry, Cake nonetheless scored a steady stream of beloved, trumpet-brandishing alternative hits such as "The Distance," "Never. more
Jul 7, 2012
Summerfest Announces Miller Lite Oasis Lineup
Over the last month, Summerfest has announced dozens of 2012 side-stage headliners, but no information about performance dates, times or stage location. That changed this morning, when the festival revealed the headliner lineup for one of its larg.. more
Apr 19, 2012
Robyn, The Avett Brothers, Atmosphere, Common, Lupe Fiasco Among Summerfest Headliners
Summerfest this afternoon released its first big drop of 2012 side-stage headliners, and it\'s an impressive bunch that includes some big alternative bands (AWOLNATION, The Joy Formidable, Cake), a couple of high-class R&B singers (Eric Benet,.. more
Mar 22, 2012
New Release Wrap-Up: Wire, Cake, Tapes N' Tapes
After a long hiatus in the '90s, British art-punk pioneers Wire preemptively spit in the face of anybody who might dare suggest they'd tamed with age on their harsh 2003 reunion disc Send. Though it certainly proved their point, it was a hard alb.. more
Jan 11, 2011
Cake, OK Go and Chevelle to Play FM 102.1's Big Snow Show
For its fifth year, FM 102.1's annual holiday Big Snow Show concert has expanded to two nights, the station announced this morning. Headlining the first night, on Monday, Dec. 13, is the trumpet-sounding Sacramento alternative band Cake. Also on t.. more
Oct 25, 2010
Irish Man In Boston Onstage In West Bend
What with all of the young actors beginning to appear on local stages from a variety of new companies, it’s nice to know that there are still a few university productions appearing at out of the way locations. This week, UW-Washington County open.. more
Mar 9, 2010
The Reckless Hearts w/ Mechanics of Romance, The Sleazybeats and The Blind Eyes
The Reckless Hearts is the latest band from most of the guys who used to make up The Danger, a group that after punky beginnings in Kenosha established themselves as the youngest of Milwaukee’s glam-rock revivalists. The name is new but the... more
Oct 1, 2009
Short Orders (Roast)
Thename Roast explains it all. This small coffeehouse located on thecorner of Maryland and Locust (2132 E. Locust St.) near UW-Milwaukeefeatures specialty coffee drinks and chai teas. The urbane setti,Dining Out more
Sep 23, 2009
Adam Dunn's HR left the park
Because it went out between the Tundra Territory and the right field bleachers, it's path was blocked, but it sure seemed like Dunn's HR left the park. Check out John_Stangler on Twitter - he TwitPic'd the ball's retrieval from the concourse outsi.. more
Jul 29, 2009
Castoff Art
The imaginative aesthetics of throwaways, castoffs and found objects that Viola Frey (1933 Weeping Woman ,Art more
Apr 21, 2009
Johnny Cash Tribute
With Joaquin Phoenix busy doing his fake crazy-rapper routine, local Wisconsin Area Music Industry award winner and Americana enthusiast Liam Ford picks up the slack, playing Johnny Cash tonight during a tribute concert that pairs him with ... more
Mar 27, 2009
New Years Eve with CAKE (12/31)
Come New Year's Eve, you're going to want to be at the Riverside at 9pm, for a concert by CAKE! The Shepherd Express Street Teamers will be there to give out swag and help bring in the new year! So welcome,Promotions more
Dec 31, 2008
Cake
Though critics initially derided their dispassionate vocal delivery as an example of '90s postmodernism gone awry, Cake nonetheless scored a steady stream of beloved, trumpet-brandishing alternative hits su,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 30, 2008