Cam
Watch Baby Falcons Hatch and Grow Up in Real Time Via We Energies' Falcon Cam
It's not the most likely setting for a feel-good story, but roughly 20 percent of Wisconsin's peregrine falcon population stems from an unlikely home: a We Energies power plant chimney. For years, the energy company's chimneys have hosted nesting .. more
May 6, 2014 2:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Bucks vs. 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks are on fire, having won a remarkable 15 of their last 17 games. Following Monday night’s 98-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, the Bucks tonight face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peavy and the Brewers?
I only have access to Google websites at work, which means I can use Blogger, but I am denied all other access. I saw a link on MSN.com about why the Brewers and Jake Peavy are a perfect fit and demanded someone send me the text of the article via.. more
May 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mordecai Lee
UWM professor and political expert Mordecai Lee is an insightful presence on his frequent Bureaus of Efficiency: Reforming Local Government in the Progressive Era ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee