Campaign
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee
Milwaukee may become home to the world’s largest collectionof bobbleheads! Co-founders of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, CEO Phil Sklarand President Brad Novak, announced their intention to establish a physical bobbleheadmuseu.. more
Nov 19, 2014 7:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Sock Drive for Seniors
MakeA Difference Day, founded by USA WEEKEND Magazine with Points of Light, is the nation’s largest day of community servicewhere millions of volunteers from across the nation unite in a common missionto improve the lives of others.Thisyear.. more
Oct 31, 2014 6:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Did Walker’s Budget Cuts Affect Crime?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Burke-Walker Campaign News You Might Have Missed
Oct 28, 2014 7:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
John Doe Probe Has 29 Conservative Groups In Its Sights
Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Golf Resorts, Private Planes and Luxury Hotels
As governor, Scott Walker attempts to portray himself as a no-frills man of the people, a “brown bag” kind of guy who was raised by a minister and drove a Saturn. more
Jul 31, 2013 12:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Scott Walker’s Luxe Life on the Road
Wisconsinites havegotten precious little information about the travels of Gov. Scott Walker. Weknow from second-hand sources that he’s constantly crisscrossing the country ashe sets up a run for president in 2016 (and, oh yeah, get re-elected g.. more
Jul 25, 2013 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Mitt Romney’s Sneering Farewell to the ‘47%’
Trying to explain away his decisive, sweeping and very expensive rout to his disappointed supporters—those 1% Republicans—Mitt Romney offered a new version of the discredited "47%" argument that was so ruinous more
Nov 19, 2012 2:47 PM Joe Conason News Features
When Obama Won, So Did America's Future
What Barack Obama tried to tell America in the hour of his remarkable victory is that the nation's future won on Election Day. Seeking to inspire and to heal, the re-elected president offered an open hand to partisan more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Citizens Discounted
As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more
Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM Joel McNally News Features
Superstorm Blows Away Political Pretense and Ideological Nonsense
The ruin and hardship inflicted by a natural disaster can reveal truths that political propaganda tends to obscure. When Hurricane Sandy destroyed swaths of the Northeast, darkened our largest city and plunged a huge section more
Nov 4, 2012 9:04 PM Joe Conason News Features
Katy Perry Will Sing With Barack Obama in Milwaukee on Saturday
In what his campaign has described as a “grassroots event,” perhaps stretching the definition of whatever that term means or was once meant to mean, President Barack Obama will campaign with pop star Katy Perry on Saturday at Milwaukee’s Delta .. more
Nov 1, 2012 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Real Paul Ryan
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan got busted last week when he and his family spent a few moments in an empty soup kitchen washing clean pots and pans for a staged photo-op in Ohio—according to reports... more
Oct 24, 2012 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Tommy Thompson’s Brazen Hypocrisy
The brazen hypocrisy was stunning when Republican Senate candidate Tommy Thompson accused his opponent, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, of being soft on Iran, identifying President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Romney’s Bad Arithmetic
When innocent citizens asked about unemployment last week at the town hall presidential debate on Long Island, would Mitt Romney again tout his plan to create 12 million jobs? Unable to Etch A Sketch away that often... more
Oct 22, 2012 12:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
Tammy vs. Tommy
You won’t find two candidates more diametrically opposed, former Gov. Tommy Thompson told a Milwaukee Press Club gathering earlier this month about his attempt to beat Democratic Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin on Nov. 6... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Newcomer Kelley Albrecht Challenges Robin Vos in Racine
State Rep. Robin Vos (R-Burlington) is poised to become one of the most powerful men in the state Legislature if he wins re-election on Nov. 6... more
Oct 10, 2012 2:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Real Paul Ryan
Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan lit up the Republican National Convention (RNC) when he blamed President Barack Obama for failing to save the General Motors (GM) plant in Janesville, Wis., Ryan’s hometown... more
Oct 4, 2012 3:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Looking for that ‘47%,’ Mitt?
While Mitt Romney may well wish he had expressed himself more "elegantly" at the swanky more
Sep 25, 2012 10:50 PM Joe Conason News Features
Turning Point in the Elections
The biggest challenge for Wisconsin Democrats will be to avoid getting overly confident as... more
Sep 25, 2012 12:36 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties