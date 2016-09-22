RSS

Candy Cane Lane

milwaukeezoo.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Zoological Society is hosting their seventhannual Zoo Brew on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.More than 20 Milwaukee-area food vendors will be servingsamples, and around 30 breweries will be on hand, making .. more

Sep 22, 2016 8:22 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_weekendevents.jpg.jpe

We’re nine days away from Christmas and Greater Milwaukeecontinues to dazzle with a variety of events, get-togethers and holiday cheer.Here’s what’s happening this weekend!Friday, Dec. 19pabstmansion.comTwilight Tour at the Pabst MansionSp.. more

Dec 17, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

Candy Cane Lane in West Allis is celebrating their 25th anniversary this season! The West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma and Montana Avenues and 92nd to 96th Street istransformed into a winter wonderland in December to benefit the M... more

Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11059.jpe

Live hip-hop bands tend to fall back on bland, anonymous grooves, as the actual music takes a backseat to the raps, but Milwaukee’s Fresh Cut Collective escapes this trap, giving the six players who back rapper Adebisi plenty to do. With more

May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4632.jpe

For more than twenty years, the West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma and Montana Avenues and 92nd to 96th Street istransformed into a winter wonderland in December to benefit the MACCFund (Mi,Holiday Events more

Nov 28, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays 1 Comments

Now in its second year, Neil Haven’s holiday comedy Who Killed Santa? is being staged in separate productions in Milwaukee and Denver, Colorado. The appeal of the play is difficult to define. On the surface, the premise sounds kind of disintere.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES