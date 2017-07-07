Canis Major
IshDARR Caps Off a Marquee Week With Two New Tracks
IshDARR added another feather in his cap this week, when he became the first Milwaukee rapper to headline a 10 p.m. Summerfest show since… who knows? Maybe since Arrested Development’s heyday? There isn’t much precedent for it, and it's hard to st.. more
Jul 7, 2017 8:44 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream 'Motion City,' The Debut Single From Milwaukee Rapper EMAAD
EMAAD is a 19-year-old rapper who runs in the same circle as IshDARR and the two have more than a little in common. Both are barely out of high school, both went a little caps-lock crazy with their stage names and both are quite talented and more .. more
Jul 15, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Some New Tracks From the Gifted Milwaukee Rapper IshDARR
It’s generally bad form for music writers to dwell too much on an artist’s youth. It either diminishes the artist by implying their music has been critiqued on a curve, or it does just the opposite, overhyping the artist by creating a myth of prod.. more
Mar 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Frank Lloyd Wright Retrospective at the MAM
Sundry legends and tales surround the eccentric yet acclaimed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Many in Milwaukee may be familiar with his forward-looking architecture, but parts of his personality and some of his other remarkable talents likel... more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Café Calatrava’s Spectacular Setting
If you are looking for a table with the best view in Milwaukee, a strong contender would be the seating at Café Calatrava, located in the Milwaukee Art Museum. The café, situated just under the main entry hall, offers sleek, slanting window... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Admirals vs. Monsters
The Milwaukee Admirals will be handing out 5,000 bobbleheads of former goaltender Chris Mason tonight at their 7 p.m. game against the Lake Eerie Monsters. The game should hold special interest for kids (as well as adults interested... more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee