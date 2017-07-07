RSS

Canis Major

ishdarr.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/ishdarr

IshDARR added another feather in his cap this week, when he became the first Milwaukee rapper to headline a 10 p.m. Summerfest show since… who knows? Maybe since Arrested Development’s heyday? There isn’t much precedent for it, and it's hard to st.. more

Jul 7, 2017 8:44 PM On Music

music_emaad.jpg.jpe

EMAAD is a 19-year-old rapper who runs in the same circle as IshDARR and the two have more than a little in common. Both are barely out of high school, both went a little caps-lock crazy with their stage names and both are quite talented and more .. more

Jul 15, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

they lost me ishdarr.jpg.jpe

It’s generally bad form for music writers to dwell too much on an artist’s youth. It either diminishes the artist by implying their music has been critiqued on a curve, or it does just the opposite, overhyping the artist by creating a myth of prod.. more

Mar 10, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Sundry legends and tales surround the eccentric yet acclaimed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Many in Milwaukee may be familiar with his forward-looking architecture, but parts of his personality and some of his other remarkable talents likel... more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage11852.jpe

If you are looking for a table with the best view in Milwaukee, a strong contender would be the seating at Café Calatrava, located in the Milwaukee Art Museum. The café, situated just under the main entry hall, offers sleek, slanting window... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage10065.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals will be handing out 5,000 bobbleheads of former goaltender Chris Mason tonight at their 7 p.m. game against the Lake Eerie Monsters. The game should hold special interest for kids (as well as adults interested... more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES