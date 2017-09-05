Cardinal Stritch University
Educating the Whole Child at Milwaukee High School of the Arts
Milwaukee High School of the Arts has cultivated programs to educate “the whole child" by merging arts with academia. The Shepherd Express interviews MHSA principal Barry Applewhite. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:21 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 24-30, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Nomad World Pub Entrepreneur Mike Eitel Makes Milwaukee Rad
This week's Make Milwaukee Rad, presented by Project Pitch It, features Mike Eitel who has been pioneering Milwaukee culture for the last 22 years. Since opening the Nomad World Pub on Brady St., he has directed and maintained his vision for a rea.. more
Feb 17, 2017 5:21 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
DreamBikes Milwaukee General Manager Russell Jobs Makes Milwaukee Rad
DreamBikes is a nonprofit bike shop that sells refurbished and affordable bicycles to the community. They provide jobs to local teens; creating a fun and supportive work environment based on honesty, integrity and open communication. Meet Russell .. more
Feb 3, 2017 6:48 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Performing Arts Weekly- 9.20
Off the Wall Theatre stages an original adaptation of E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Sept. 22-Oct. 2.Milwaukee-born political humor columnist and radio talk show host Will Durst brings his irreverent, no-holds-barred, no-politician-unsc... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Creating Access and Opportunity for LGBT People In Southeast Wisconsin
Interview with Peter Holbrook of the Cream City Foundation. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:06 PM Mac Writt Off the Cuff
Student-Artists Exhibit Works Around Milwaukee
As the springsemester winds down, students are busier than ever—and not just with essays,exams and excessive carousing. It is also time for students of the arts toexhibit the ripened fruits of their labors. Here are four such student-centricex.. more
May 8, 2015 3:20 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
George Bumann is Saving the Environment, One Workshop at a Time
No one could accuse George Bumann of squandering his residency at the Woodson Art Museum, 700 N 12th St., Wausau. Between Oct. 23 and 26, the Montana-based sculptor is presiding over seven events. If Bumann comes across like a man on a miss... more
Oct 21, 2014 9:35 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Taking a Tour of Wisconsin Potteries
Though the members of the Clay Collective specialize in diverse styles and methods, the association of regional artists is united by a shared love of getting a bit of dirt under their fingernails. They knead, throw, shape, shave, fire and g... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:14 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Three New Exhibitions: "Certificates of Presence," "A Culture of Evil," "Alter Egos"
When it comes to visual arts, Milwaukee’s cup runneth over. MKEartis here to wipe up the overflow. These recently opened shows are all well worth a visit.“Certificates of Presence: Vivian Maier, Livija Patikne, J.Lindemann” .. more
Jan 20, 2014 8:34 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Legacy of Milwaukee Artists at Cardinal Stritch
To honor a tradition that began almost 70 years ago, Cardinal Stritch University presents “The League of Milwaukee Artists Exhibition” (on display Feb. 22-March 17). Founded in 1944, the local organization fosters more
Feb 19, 2013 10:03 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Exceptional Gallery Night & Day Exhibitions to Explore
Jul 27, 2012 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Fred Bell Finishes 70 Portraits @ the Marshall Building
Dec 29, 2011 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Few Notes on Wisconsin Labor: A Contemporary Portrait
What do people in Wisconsin do to earn a living? The answers provided in the photographic exhibition at Cardinal Stritch University “Wisconsin Labor: A Contemporary Portrait” continually fascinate and surprise the viewer. The portrai.. more
Sep 23, 2011 5:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Drowsy at Stritch
There is nothing that Broadway loves quite as much as Broadway. Broadway's love affair with itself goes back a great many years in countless productions. Every now and then the love gets a bit nostalgic. Over ten years ago, a musical tribute t.. more
Apr 15, 2011 4:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bucks vs. Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Snow-Filled Glimpse Of America's Future
"Welcome to the New Normal."Those words should be displayed at New York's airports as a welcome to bedraggled travelers during the Northeast's latest "snowpocalypse." Why? Because the Big Apple's much-lamented paralysis this week is more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 4 Comments
Jim Matson's Intersection @ Cardinal Stritich University
Ceramics enlivens art through many forms to incorporate various techniques and materials, whether porcelain or clay, cast, molded or hand-shaped, and fired with or without glaze. Cardinal Stritch University hosts a provocative exhibition demonstra.. more
Nov 8, 2010 12:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
WMSE’s Backyard BBQ
WMSE caps its Radio Summer Camp music festival with its second annual Backyard BBQ, a free concert and grill-out in the closest thing the WMSE studios have to a back yard: Cathedral Square Park. The music is a celebration of the rural. more
Jul 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Scams!
Scams have been around since snake oil was invented. But consumer advocates say that scams have taken a particularly nasty turn thanks to two recent trends: new technologies that allow anonymous scammers to create fake relationships with th... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 6 Comments