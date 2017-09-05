RSS

Cardinal Stritch University

Milwaukee High School of the Arts has cultivated programs to educate “the whole child" by merging arts with academia. The Shepherd Express interviews MHSA principal Barry Applewhite. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:21 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM Performing Arts Weekly

This week's Make Milwaukee Rad, presented by Project Pitch It, features Mike Eitel who has been pioneering Milwaukee culture for the last 22 years. Since opening the Nomad World Pub on Brady St., he has directed and maintained his vision for a rea.. more

Feb 17, 2017 5:21 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

DreamBikes is a nonprofit bike shop that sells refurbished and affordable bicycles to the community. They provide jobs to local teens; creating a fun and supportive work environment based on honesty, integrity and open communication. Meet Russell .. more

Feb 3, 2017 6:48 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Off the Wall Theatre stages an original adaptation of E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Sept. 22-Oct. 2.Milwaukee-born political humor columnist and radio talk show host Will Durst brings his irreverent, no-holds-barred, no-politician-unsc... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Interview with Peter Holbrook of the Cream City Foundation. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:06 PM Off the Cuff

As the springsemester winds down, students are busier than ever—and not just with essays,exams and excessive carousing. It is also time for students of the arts toexhibit the ripened fruits of their labors. Here are four such student-centricex.. more

May 8, 2015 3:20 PM Around MKE

No one could accuse George Bumann of squandering his residency at the Woodson Art Museum, 700 N 12th St., Wausau. Between Oct. 23 and 26, the Montana-based sculptor is presiding over seven events. If Bumann comes across like a man on a miss... more

Oct 21, 2014 9:35 PM Visual Arts

Though the members of the Clay Collective specialize in diverse styles and methods, the association of regional artists is united by a shared love of getting a bit of dirt under their fingernails. They knead, throw, shape, shave, fire and g... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:14 AM Visual Arts

When it comes to visual arts, Milwaukee’s cup runneth over. MKEartis here to wipe up the overflow. These recently opened shows are all well worth a visit.“Certificates of Presence: Vivian Maier, Livija Patikne, J.Lindemann” .. more

Jan 20, 2014 8:34 PM Visual Arts

To honor a tradition that began almost 70 years ago, Cardinal Stritch University presents “The League of Milwaukee Artists Exhibition” (on display Feb. 22-March 17). Founded in 1944, the local organization fosters more

Feb 19, 2013 10:03 PM Visual Arts

Jul 27, 2012 7:49 PM Visual Arts

Dec 29, 2011 8:08 PM Visual Arts

What do people in Wisconsin do to earn a living? The answers provided in the photographic exhibition at Cardinal Stritch University “Wisconsin Labor: A Contemporary Portrait” continually fascinate and surprise the viewer. The portrai.. more

Sep 23, 2011 5:08 AM Visual Arts

There is nothing that Broadway loves quite as much as Broadway.  Broadway's love affair with itself goes back a great many years in countless productions. Every now and then the love gets a bit nostalgic. Over ten years ago, a musical tribute t.. more

Apr 15, 2011 4:24 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

"Welcome to the New Normal."Those words should be displayed at New York's airports as a welcome to bedraggled travelers during the Northeast's latest "snowpocalypse." Why? Because the Big Apple's much-lamented paralysis this week is more

Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Ceramics enlivens art through many forms to incorporate various techniques and materials, whether porcelain or clay, cast, molded or hand-shaped, and fired with or without glaze. Cardinal Stritch University hosts a provocative exhibition demonstra.. more

Nov 8, 2010 12:43 PM Visual Arts

WMSE caps its Radio Summer Camp music festival with its second annual Backyard BBQ, a free concert and grill-out in the closest thing the WMSE studios have to a back yard: Cathedral Square Park. The music is a celebration of the rural. more

Jul 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Scams have been around since snake oil was invented. But consumer advocates say that scams have taken a particularly nasty turn thanks to two recent trends: new technologies that allow anonymous scammers to create fake relationships with th... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 6 Comments

