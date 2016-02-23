RSS

Carl Nielsen

Despite flutist Sonora Slocum’s excellent solo work in Carl Nielsen’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performances of Scandinavian Classical pieces was competent but undistinguished. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:33 PM A&E

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under conductor Anu Tali performs Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 along with works by Carl Nielsen and Edvard Grieg, Feb. 20-21 at Uihlein Hall. more

Feb 16, 2016 1:53 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert on Oct. 30 featured a seldom-heard symphony and a virtuoso violinist in a concerto that is a favorite in the repertory. Violinist Augustin Hadelich played the familiar Concerto in D major by Ludwig v... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:13 PM Classical Music

Photo by Benjamin Ealovega

With James Feddeck as guest conductor for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, last Friday’s performance highlighted the glamour of Tchaikovsky and the subtleties of Sibelius. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:07 PM Classical Music

Directed by Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey, Elephant's Graveyard came across like a solidly- produced studio theatre show on a shoestring budget that just happened to feature an ensemble consisting entirely of kids. This was a show st.. more

Aug 12, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

Cellist JohannesMoser joins conductor Paul Daniel and the MSO in the Cello Concerto No. 1 Sinfonietta ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

