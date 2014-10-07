RSS

Carne Asada

One of Milwaukee’s enduring Mexican restaurants, Tres Hermanos is family owned and operated, providing catering and entertainment services in addition to maintaining its Lincoln Avenue location. Modestly sized and brightly decorated, a mura... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:15 PM Dining Preview

The Fajitas Grill opened in 2010 to good reviews, contented customers and casual Mexican fare. Last June its doors quietly closed, but a bit more than a month ago, owner Arturo Napoles and his wife, Rachel more

Mar 24, 2013 4:53 PM Dining Preview

A 1960s office building just south of Mayfair Mall is a very unlikely spot for an authentic Mexican restaurant, but Taqueria El Fogoncito (10425 W. North Ave.) makes it work. Look for the small bright awning, the only color on a pale yellow... more

Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

