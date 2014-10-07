Carne Asada
Tres Hermanos’ Eclectic Mexican Menu
One of Milwaukee’s enduring Mexican restaurants, Tres Hermanos is family owned and operated, providing catering and entertainment services in addition to maintaining its Lincoln Avenue location. Modestly sized and brightly decorated, a mura... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:15 PM Emily Patti
Welcome Back Fajitas!
The Fajitas Grill opened in 2010 to good reviews, contented customers and casual Mexican fare. Last June its doors quietly closed, but a bit more than a month ago, owner Arturo Napoles and his wife, Rachel more
Mar 24, 2013 4:53 PM Jeff Beutner
El Fogoncito's Authentic Mexican Menu
A 1960s office building just south of Mayfair Mall is a very unlikely spot for an authentic Mexican restaurant, but Taqueria El Fogoncito (10425 W. North Ave.) makes it work. Look for the small bright awning, the only color on a pale yellow... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner