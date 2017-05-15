Carolina
Brewers Minor League Affiliates Give Hope for the Future
While the better-than-expected Brewers are deservedly the big story, all four Brewers full-season affiliates enter play on Monday at or above .500. more
May 15, 2017 9:30 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Pablove's Seventh Benefit Concert Looks to Milwaukee's '90s Rock Scene
Dec 7, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Smoked BBQ Arrives on the South Side
For years, Milwaukeeans who didn't live near the North Side could expect a bit of a drive if they wanted to satisfy their barbecue cravings, but that has started to change recently. Last year... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Admirals coach hired by NHL's Carolina
Just 17 games into the season, Admirals coach Kirk Muller was hired away to be the head coach for the NHL Carolina Hurricanes.Former Admirals coach Lane Lambert was promoted to an assitant position with the AHL's parent team, the Nashville Predat.. more
Nov 29, 2011 11:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
This Week in Milwaukee
The Canadian ensemble Tokyo Police Club doesn’t have much interest in the lofty, experimental indie-rock that’s largely in vogue right now. They prefer the genre in its more exuberant, earlier incarnations, cribbing the most immediate eleme... more
Sep 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Bridge is Out
Bayou (2060 N. Humboldt Ave.) is closest to the construction and arguably the most affected. Owners and twin brothers Robert and William Jenkins opened the Cajun-fusion restaurant in September 2006. Although they have laid off a few staff m... more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Jenna Kashou A&E Feature